Mobile data prices in South Africa â€” Contract vs Prepaid

If you are buying the same amount of prepaid data on a regular price plan every month, you are paying much more than you would on contract or specialised price plans, a MyBroadband comparison shows.

For users whose needs vary significantly from month to month, buying prepaid data or top-up bundles to match their current needs will avoid wasting money on unused data.

A user who knows approximately how much data they need every month could benefit from taking out a contract that matches their minimum monthly data needs.

The disparity in prepaid and contract data prices was one of the issues probed during a Competition Commission inquiry in 2019.

Vodacom and MTN agreed with the Commission to lower prepaid data prices in 2020. This included personalised discounts to customers in low-income areas.

While the reductions were significant, the comparisons show that buying prepaid data every month remains substantially more expensive than opting for the equivalent amount in a contract.

For instance, you can buy 10 GB of once-off data for R469 from Vodacom, which comes to R11,256 over two years, whereas a 24-month 10 GB contract data SIM costs R3,576 over the whole period.

Therefore, a contract would save you R7,680 over its period compared to buying the same amount of prepaid data.

This is without considering additional features that some contracts offer.

Vodacom gives after-hours data on its contracts that prepaid customers do not receive, while MTN’s contracts includeÂ extra data for YouTube and video conferencing apps like Zoom and Skype.

There are some notable exceptions, such as Cell C’s HomeConnecta Flexi and MTN’s BozzaGigs prepaid price plans.

These prepaid plans offer data prices on par with (or better than) contracts. However, they require you to buy and activate a new SIM.

The table below compares Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Cell C prepaid and contract prices.