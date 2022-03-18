Vodacom launches appeal in Please Call Me case

Vodacom has applied for leave to appeal a North Gauteng High Court ruling in the “Please Call Me” case brought against it by Nkosana Makate.

Makate is a former Vodacom finance manager who launched legal action against Vodacom, claiming that he was promised compensation as the inventor of Please Call Me.

According to court documents, Makate brought his idea of a method to “buzz” someone else’s phone without airtime to a superior, who gave it to Vodacom’s product team.

This idea was ultimately developed into Please Call Me.

In February, the High Court ruled in favour of Makate, giving Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub 30 days to recalculate the compensation the company had offered to pay.

This comes after the case made it to the Constitutional Court in 2016, which ruled that Vodacom should compensate Makate.

The court ruled that Vodacom must negotiate fair compensation with Makate in good faith. If there was a deadlock, Joosub would act as tie-breaker and come up with an offer for Makate.

Joosub offered Makate R47 million for the idea, and Makate rejected it.

According to Makate, he is owed a percentage of revenue earned by Please Call Me over 18 years. Among his disputes was that Joosub’s models only considered five years of compensation.

Makate’s legal team went back to the High Court to challenge Joosub’s offer, seeking an order forcing the CEO to calculate compensation based on one of their revenue share models.

They won their bid on Monday, 7 February 2022, with Justice Wendy Hughes setting out specific parameters for Joosub to follow in making his determination.

Vodacom is applying to appeal Hughes’ ruling, saying that it believes she erred when finding that Joosub’s conduct in determining a settlement of R47 million was unreasonable, irregular, and wrong so as to lead to a patently inequitable result.

“The CEO’s determination was reasonable, and in any event, the amount of R47 million awarded to the applicant (Makate) was not only generous but had not been shown by Mr Makate to have resulted in any patent inequity,” Vodacom argued.

“As a result of the application for leave to appeal, the requirement for Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub to produce a revised offer within 30 days from the date of judgement is no longer in force.”

