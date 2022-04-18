Uncapped LTE and 5G price comparison in South Africa 

18 April 2022

Rain’s uncapped LTE and 5G services are still the cheapest in South Africa, a MyBroadband comparison shows.

Supersonic recently launched uncapped 5G products and reduced the price of its uncapped 4G service, both of which run on MTN’s network.

This comes after Afrihost dramatically reduced the prices on its MTN-based uncapped products in October 2021.

It also launched Telkom uncapped LTE services at comparable prices.

While the new products and prices made Supersonic and Afrihost more price-competitive, Rain remains the pricing king.

Afrihost’s Pure LTE Uncapped package on the MTN network provides up to 150Mbps connection speeds with a 1TB monthly fair-usage threshold for R949.

For its Telkom-based package, Afrihost uses Telkom’s existing fair usage policy for its uncapped fixed-LTE services.

You’ll have speeds of up to 10Mbps for the first 250GB. The following 50GB will be up to 4Mbps, after which the speed will cap at 2Mbps until the end of the month.

Telkom’s SmartBroadband Wireless Unlimited package is available for R749 per month but requires that subscribers sign a 24-month contract.

Rain’s 19 hours Unlimited Off-peak package is only R250 per month and provides uncapped data between 23:00 and 19:00. Subscribers then pay R50 per GB for data used outside these times.

However, this package only allows streaming up to 360p video. If you want to stream in higher quality, you’ll need one of its more expensive packages.

Rain’s top-of-the-range 5G package is R999 per month and does not have download speed or streaming quality limitations.

If the Premium package is too expensive, Rain also offers two cheaper 5G products that limit download speeds and video streaming quality.

The table below summarises the pricing and features of uncapped LTE and 5G deals available in South Africa.

Uncapped mobile data packages
Package Speed limits Fair use policy Price
Rain 19 hours Unlimited off-peak No limit
  • Capped from 18:00 to 23:00
  • R50 per GB in peak times
  • Uncapped between 23:00 and 18:00
 R250
Rain Unlimited 4G for phones No limit
  • Phones only — no tethering
  • 360 video streaming
  • Data calls only
 R299
Rain Unlimited 4G for any device Up to 10Mbps
  • 360p video streaming
  • VPN’s throttled
  • Torrents throttled
 R479
Rain Unlimited Home 5G Basic Up to 25Mbps
  • 720p video streaming
  • VPN’s throttled
  • Torrents throttled
 R499
Supersonic Fixed-LTE 5G Lite (MTN network) No limit,
2Mbps throttle after 400GB
  • 400GB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter
 R499
Rain Unlimited Home 5G Standard Up to 50Mbps
  • 1080p video streaming
 R699
Supersonic Home Lite Unlimited
2Mbps throttle after 400GB
  • 1080p video streaming
 R699
Telkom SmartBroadband Wireless Unlimited Up to 10Mbps — First 250GB
Up to 4Mbps — Next 50GB
Up to 2Mbps — Rest of usage
  • Contract
  • 250GB fair usage threshold, followed by a 300GB secondary threshold
 R749 x 24
Supersonic Fixed-LTE Premium (MTN network) No limit,
2Mbps throttle after 1TB
  • 1TB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter
 R899
Afrihost pure LTE Uncapped No limit,
1Mbps throttle after 1TB
  • 1TB monthly threshold — 1Mbps thereafter
 R949
Afrihost Telkom LTE Uncapped Up to 10Mbps — First 250GB
Up to 4Mbps — Next 50GB
Up to 2Mbps — Rest of usage
  • 250GB fair usage threshold, followed by a 300GB secondary threshold
 R997
Rain Unlimited Home 5G Premium No limit
  • No fair usage threshold
 R999
Supersonic 5G Premium No limit
2Mbps throttle after 1TB
  • 1TB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter
 R999

