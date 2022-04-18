Uncapped LTE and 5G price comparison in South Africa 

Rain’s uncapped LTE and 5G services are still the cheapest in South Africa, a MyBroadband comparison shows.

Supersonic recently launched uncapped 5G products and reduced the price of its uncapped 4G service, both of which run on MTN’s network.

This comes after Afrihost dramatically reduced the prices on its MTN-based uncapped products in October 2021.

It also launched Telkom uncapped LTE services at comparable prices.

While the new products and prices made Supersonic and Afrihost more price-competitive, Rain remains the pricing king.

Afrihost’s Pure LTE Uncapped package on the MTN network provides up to 150Mbps connection speeds with a 1TB monthly fair-usage threshold for R949.

For its Telkom-based package, Afrihost uses Telkom’s existing fair usage policy for its uncapped fixed-LTE services.

You’ll have speeds of up to 10Mbps for the first 250GB. The following 50GB will be up to 4Mbps, after which the speed will cap at 2Mbps until the end of the month.

Telkom’s SmartBroadband Wireless Unlimited package is available for R749 per month but requires that subscribers sign a 24-month contract.

Rain’s 19 hours Unlimited Off-peak package is only R250 per month and provides uncapped data between 23:00 and 19:00. Subscribers then pay R50 per GB for data used outside these times.

However, this package only allows streaming up to 360p video. If you want to stream in higher quality, you’ll need one of its more expensive packages.

Rain’s top-of-the-range 5G package is R999 per month and does not have download speed or streaming quality limitations.

If the Premium package is too expensive, Rain also offers two cheaper 5G products that limit download speeds and video streaming quality.

The table below summarises the pricing and features of uncapped LTE and 5G deals available in South Africa.