Best smartphones in South Africa for under R1,200

South Africans looking for a smartphone for R1,200 or less have several options — including some recognisable brands.
One such device is a dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A3 Core, available for R1,199 from Makro.
If you’d like to buy a locally assembled device, there is the Mara S. However, you may not receive official support beyond a store warranty — at least for now.
This is due to the company’s financial difficulties, which have led to the closure of its Durban factory.
Samsung 16GB Galaxy A3 Core Dual Sim Black — R1,199
Samsung’s Galaxy A3 Core offers up to 14 hours of Internet usage.
The budget phone has an 8 megapixel (MP) rear camera with autofocus and an F2.4 front camera.
It also features a 1.5GHz quad-core CPU and 16GB of internal storage.
|Samsung Galaxy A3 Core 16GB Dual-SIM
|Operating System
|Android 10
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy A3 Core
|Screen Display
|5.3-inch HD
|Memory
|1GB
|Storage
|16GB
|Network
|2G, 3G, 4G
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Sim
|Dual SIM
ZTE Blade L210 — R1,095
The L210 features a quad-core 1.3GHz CPU and power-saving technology that promises to prevent the CPU from overloading and detect and limit high power consumption.
The L210 has a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera.
|ZTE Blade L210
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Model
|ZTE Blade L210
|Screen Display
|6-inch
|Memory
|1GB
|Storage
|32GB
|Network
|2G, 3G
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|SIM
|Dual SIM
Hisense 16GB U40 — R899
The Hisense U40 features a quad-core CPU and offers up to 15 hours of 3G usage, a 5MP autofocus camera with face detection, and a 5MP front camera with facial identification.
|Hisense U40
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Model
|Hisense U40
|Screen Display
|5.7-inch
|Memory
|1GB
|Storage
|16GB
|Network
|4G/LTE
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 4.2
|Sim
|Nano SIM
Mara S 8GB dual-Sim — R899
The Mara S offers up to 8 hours of usage on 3G, a 2MP front camera with an F1.8 aperture and a 5MP rear camera with LED flash.
On paper, the Mara is outclassed by the Hisense U40’s specifications.
|Mara S
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Model
|Mara S
|Screen Display
|4.95-inch FWVGA+
|Memory
|1GB
|Storage
|8GB
|Network
|2G, 3G
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Sim
|Dual SIM
