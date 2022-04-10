Telkom’s 2TB for R699 deal destroys Vodacom and MTN

Telkom’s 2TB R699 month-to-month deal is the undisputed best large-cap package on the data market, with little competition from other service providers.

The company launched the package last week as a follow-up to the R999 1TB LTE deal it released in September 2020.

To gauge how well Telkom’s new offer compares in the market, we weighed it against packages from Cell C, Vodacom, MTN, Rain and Afrihost.

For Cell C, there are only two packages at the R699 price level — Smartdata 100GB Topup and the Home Connecta 400GB.

The Smartdata 100GB is priced at R698.97 per month on a 24-month contract and provides 100GB of anytime data.

On its Home Connecta deals, you can get 400GB + 400GB of Night Data on a 24-month contract at R699.

Neither of these packages comes close to the value offered by the Telkom 2TB package.

Cell C quietly scrapped its three best-value prepaid data bundles earlier this year, but Telkom’s deal would still be better even if it hadn’t.

However, Cell C has kept a 1TB service for R899 per month on a 24-month contract — a great deal until Telkom pipped it last week.

Vodacom’s best deals for R699 are a once-off 30GB bundle, a 36GB monthly recurring bundle, and an uncapped home Internet package.

The home Internet package offers a 20Mbps download speed with a 600GB fair usage policy and comes in a 24-month contract.

MTN offers a similar uncapped 20Mbps package on a 24-month contract.

This package also has a 600GB fair usage policy — once you exceed 600GB, your speed will be capped to 4Mbps until the start of the following month.

Rain likewise offers uncapped packages within the price range of Telkom’s 2TB deals.

Rain’s Unlimited home 5G standard deal offers 50Mbps download speeds for R699 without a fixed data cap.

However, it limits video streaming to 1080p HD quality.

Afrihost resells a Telkom LTE service with 180GB anytime + 180GB night data for R699 per month.

It also offers Pure LTE 400GB + 400GB — an MTN-based deal for R749 per month.

If you’re looking for pure value, albeit on a slower network than Vodacom or MTN, Telkom and its 2TB package are excellent options.

Big cap data packages Package Data Speed Policies Price Telkom — LTE Data Plan (SIM-only) 2 TB Maximum None R699 Telkom — LTE Data Plan (Includes Router) 2 TB Maximum None R769 x 24 Cell C — Home Connecta 400GB 400 GB + 400 GB night data Maximum None R699 x 24 Afrihost — Pure LTE 400 GB + 400 GB night data Maximum* None R749 MTN — MyMTN Home 500GB 250 GB + 250 GB night data Maximum None R699 x 24 Afrihost — Telkom LTE 180 GB + 180 GB night data Maximum* None R699 Cell C — Smartdata 100GB Topup 100 GB Maximum None R698.97 x 24 Vodacom — Monthly recurring 36 GB Maximum None R699 Vodacom — Once-off monthly bundle 30 GB Maximum None R699 Uncapped Package Data Speed Policies Price Rain — Unlimited home 5G standard Uncapped 50 Mbps HD (1080p) streaming video limit. R699 MTN — MyMTN Home Uncapped 20Mbps Uncapped 20 Mbps 600 GB fair usage policy

Soft Cap speeds up to 4 Mbps

Includes router R699 x 24 Vodacom — Uncapped 20Mbps home Internet Uncapped 20 Mbps 600 GB fair usage policy

Soft Cap speeds up to 4 Mbps

Includes router R699 x 24 *Afrihost indicated that average speeds for Telkom LTE are 20-40 Mbps, while Pure LTE (MTN) is 10-150 Mbps.