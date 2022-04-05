Big data rules changes proposed for South Africa — bundles must last 6 months

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has proposed a significant regulatory change so that data, voice, and SMS bundles only expire after six months.

However, the proposed regulations exempt promotional packages from this rule.

Icasa’s Draft End-user and Subscriber Service Charter Amendment Regulations also stipulate that network operators apply first-in-first-out rules to bundles.

They must apply usage against the oldest of any unused voice, SMS, and data.

In an explanatory memo, Icasa stated that there were gaps in the regulations that led to inconsistencies in the market.

Icasa contends that the lack of first-in-first-out rules for voice and SMS bundles prejudiced consumers.

“In the current regulations the Authority only specified parameters for the rollover of unused data,” Icasa said.

“This created a regulatory gap on how unused voice and SMS services must be rolled over.”

It also said that its data rollover rules left room for interpretation.

“The regulations do not provide for a minimum standard or prescribed guideline on how the rollover of data obligation must be met by licensees,” Icasa said.

“The Authority has noted that this has led to different ways in which licensees are providing for the rollover of data.”

This has included requiring that subscribers buy additional data, or a data extender.

“This results in the consumer being forced to make an additional purchase in order for their data to be rolled over,” said Icasa.

“Some licensees also require that consumers roll over data at given times, such as two days before the data expires.”

Therefore, it is proposing to scrap its regulations for data rollover and instead implement a blanket six-month validity period on all bundles.

Icasa is also proposing new regulations for data transfers because some operators limit how their customers are allowed to transfer data.

The new regulations propose that transfers must not be limited to specific products or payment types, except for uncapped or free promotional bundled products.

These rules would apply to any SIM card or device on the same network, including SIM cards or devices owned by the same end-user, and without limits on the number of times subscribers may transfer data.

Draft End-user and Subscriber Service Charter Amendment Regulations

46153_31-03_ICASA-EUSSCA

Explanatory memorandum on proposed EUSSCR amendments