New WhatsApp message reactions in the works

WhatsApp is planning to add more reactions to its Android beta in a future update, WABetaInfo reported.

The reaction system WhatsApp is currently testing in the Android beta includes six different emojis — Like, Love, Laugh, Surprised, Sad, and Thanks.

This update adds a “plus” icon to the reaction selection, allowing users to choose a different emoji than the default six.

It is unclear what new emojis WhatsApp will include with the update or when it will release.

This intended feature update to the Android app comes after several prior updates to the desktop app.

WhatsApp’s Windows desktop app received an archived chat feature, allowing users to view their archived chats and unarchive messages.

This feature’s update also came with the release of new icons when opening the chat options.

Before this, WhatsApp introduced a multi-platform update that fixed an issue with the beta not allowing users to generate rich link previews.

Additionally, the voice player and camera were changed in a previous update, adding a new voice note player and an updated user interface for the camera and media picker.