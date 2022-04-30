Telkom’s 2TB deal vs uncapped LTE and 5G

At the beginning of April, Telkom’s 2TB R699 month-to-month deal was the undisputed best large-cap king on the data market, with little competition from other mobile networks.

However, Telkom no longer offers the deal on a month-to-month basis — it is only available as a 12-month contract.

This new contract is still a SIM-only deal, and the price remains unchanged at R699 per month.

You can opt to include a router, but this will increase the price to R769 and extend the contract term to 24-months.

To gauge how well Telkom’s new offer compares in the market, we’ve put its deals side by side with uncapped 4G and 5G offerings from MTN, Rain, Axxess, and Supersonic.

The following table shows Telkom’s terabyte deal compared with other uncapped SIM-only LTE offers:

SIM-only data packages Package Network Speed limits Fair use policy Price Telkom 2TB LTE Telkom No limit** Capped at 2048GB R699 x 12 Axxess Uncapped LTE Pro MTN No limit** 1TB monthly threshold — 1Mbps thereafter R779* Rain Unlimited 4G for any device Rain Up to 10Mbps 360p video streaming

VPNs throttled

Torrents throttled R479 Axxess Business Uncapped Telkom Up to 10Mbps 250GB at 10Mbps

Thereafter 50GB data @ 4Mbps

Thereafter 2Mbps Unlimited data rest of the month

Peer-to-peer and NNTP type traffic will be further throttled R595 Afrihost Anytime Uncapped Telkom Up to 10Mbps 250GB at 10Mbps

Thereafter 50GB data @ 4Mbps

Thereafter 2Mbps Unlimited data rest of the month R997 * Axxess is running a promotion on its MTN Uncapped Pro account. Regular price: R949 per month. ** No limit means the speed of a connection is not throttled but limited only by the network’s capabilities.

The table below shows Telkom’s deal compared to uncapped LTE and 5G offers with a router included:

Router included data packages Package Network Speed limits Fair use policy Price Telkom 2TB LTE + D-Link AC1200 DB router Telkom No limit* Capped at 2048GB R769 x 24 Supersonic Fixed-LTE Premium + Free to use router MTN No limit* 1TB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter R899 Rain Unlimited Home 5G Basic + Free to use 5G router Rain Up to 25Mbps 720p video streaming

VPNs throttled

Torrents throttled R499 Rain Unlimited Home 5G Standard + Free to use 5G router Rain Up to 50Mbps 1080p video streaming

VPNs throttled

Torrents throttled R699 Rain Unlimited Home 5G Premium + Free to use 5G router Rain No limit* Standard Acceptable Use Policy R999 MyMTN Home Uncapped 5G + MTN 5G MC801A router MTN Up to 100Mbps 2TB monthly threshold — 4Mbps thereafter R1,099 x 24 Supersonic 5G Premium + Free to use 5G router MTN No limit* 1TB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter R999 * No limit means the speed of a connection is not throttled but limited only by the network’s capabilities.

