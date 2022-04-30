Telkom’s 2TB deal vs uncapped LTE and 5G

At the beginning of April, Telkom’s 2TB R699 month-to-month deal was the undisputed best large-cap king on the data market, with little competition from other mobile networks.
However, Telkom no longer offers the deal on a month-to-month basis — it is only available as a 12-month contract.
This new contract is still a SIM-only deal, and the price remains unchanged at R699 per month.
You can opt to include a router, but this will increase the price to R769 and extend the contract term to 24-months.
To gauge how well Telkom’s new offer compares in the market, we’ve put its deals side by side with uncapped 4G and 5G offerings from MTN, Rain, Axxess, and Supersonic.
The following table shows Telkom’s terabyte deal compared with other uncapped SIM-only LTE offers:
|SIM-only data packages
|Package
|Network
|Speed limits
|Fair use policy
|Price
|Telkom 2TB LTE
|Telkom
|No limit**
|
|R699 x 12
|Axxess Uncapped LTE Pro
|MTN
|No limit**
|
|R779*
|Rain Unlimited 4G for any device
|Rain
|Up to 10Mbps
|
|R479
|Axxess Business Uncapped
|Telkom
|Up to 10Mbps
|
|R595
|Afrihost Anytime Uncapped
|Telkom
|Up to 10Mbps
|
|R997
|* Axxess is running a promotion on its MTN Uncapped Pro account. Regular price: R949 per month.
|** No limit means the speed of a connection is not throttled but limited only by the network’s capabilities.
The table below shows Telkom’s deal compared to uncapped LTE and 5G offers with a router included:
|Router included data packages
|Package
|Network
|Speed limits
|Fair use policy
|Price
|Telkom 2TB LTE + D-Link AC1200 DB router
|Telkom
|No limit*
|
|R769 x 24
|Supersonic Fixed-LTE Premium + Free to use router
|MTN
|No limit*
|
|R899
|Rain Unlimited Home 5G Basic + Free to use 5G router
|Rain
|Up to 25Mbps
|
|R499
|Rain Unlimited Home 5G Standard + Free to use 5G router
|Rain
|Up to 50Mbps
|
|R699
|Rain Unlimited Home 5G Premium + Free to use 5G router
|Rain
|No limit*
|
|R999
|MyMTN Home Uncapped 5G + MTN 5G MC801A router
|MTN
|Up to 100Mbps
|
|R1,099 x 24
|Supersonic 5G Premium + Free to use 5G router
|MTN
|No limit*
|
|R999
|* No limit means the speed of a connection is not throttled but limited only by the network’s capabilities.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.