Cell C dodges 5G spectrum questions

Cell C acquired spectrum in the 3,500MHz frequency band during the auction held earlier this year, and the mobile operator will use the asset to further develop its virtualised radio network.

This is according to Cell C’s chief technology officer Schalk Visser, who told MyBroadband that their new spectrum would help the mobile operator deploy the right technologies and digital solutions on the network.

Cell C acquired 10MHz of spectrum for R288.2 million. Spectrum refers to the invisible radio frequencies that wireless signals travel over, which is critical to mobile network operations.

In the run-up to the auction — which was delayed on multiple occasions due to legal action from Telkom and E-tv — mobile networks in South Africa were allocated temporary spectrum to help increase capacity on their networks.

Vodacom and MTN used some of their spectrum to roll out 5G services. However, Cell C avoided MyBroadband’s questions about its 5G plans.

“Cell C is transitioning from a telco to a techco that provides customers with uninterrupted connectivity and access to a digital lifestyle,” Visser said.

“The allocated spectrum will allow Cell C to deploy the right technologies and innovating digital solutions on the virtualised radio network being rolled out in the coming months.”

A virtualised radio access network (vRAN) will allow Cell C to run its baseband functions as software. It enables mobile operators to replace expensive hardware with network functions virtualisation technology.

In October 2021, Cell C’s CEO, Douglas Craigie Stevenson, revealed that the operator had transitioned 40% of its network to vRAN.

“We have successfully migrated 40% of the network, with access to 7,500 towers of which 95% are 4G/LTE enabled,” he said.

“Four provinces are now fully migrated, namely Eastern Cape, Free State, Northern Cape and Limpopo. We will continue to add new sites which will reduce our network deficit.”

Cell C has since progressed further with its network transition.

“As we stand, close to 50% of the network transition has been completed,” Visser said.

Icasa’s auction involved six bidders — Cell C, MTN, Vodacom, Telkom, Rain, and Liquid Telecom. Between them, they spent just less than R14.5 billion to acquire the sought-after spectrum.

The biggest bidders were MTN and Vodacom, both of which spent over R5 billion to walk away with 100MHz and 110MHz, respectively.

MTN SA said it had earmarked the spectrum to improve 4G and 5G connectivity and the capacity of its network while also expanding its network coverage in rural, peri-urban, and urban areas.

According to Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, the mobile network operator also plans to extend its 4G and 5G coverage while improving the quality of its service and addressing the cost of communication.

“Although the outcome of the spectrum auction pricing was high, Vodacom is pleased with the outcome of the auction, which is a win for all of our customers who can in the coming years benefit from even wider coverage, faster speeds and enhanced network quality,” he said.