Vodacom glitch makes bundles disappear

A glitch in Vodacom’s systems has led to monthly any-net voice bundles on its top-up packages disappearing.

Customers whose bundles expired or were depleted have effectively seen their call rates increase dramatically, unless they know to phone the Vodacom contact centre to load a bundle.

MyBroadband was notified of the issue by one of our forum members, who complained that the absence of the bundles ruined the value offered by his Vodacom TopUp contract.

He explained he often bought a 50-minute monthly any-net voice bundle for R59 on his UChoose Flexi 175 package, as its per-minute rates were cheaper than calling out-of-bundle.

This was one of several 30-day any-net bundles which have gone missing from the Vodacom mobile app and USSD menu.

On-network Vodacom-to-Vodacom bundles are still available.

Vodacom’s standard out-of-bundle call rates vary significantly depending on your price plan, and it is usually more expensive than the missing bundles.

On the customer’s uChoose Flexi 175 package, Vodacom charges R1.93 per minute out-of-bundle to non-Vodacom numbers.

Its monthly any-net top-up bundles (temporarily unavailable due to the glitch) are priced as follows:

50 minutes — R59 — R1.18 per minute

— R59 — R1.18 per minute 100 minutes — R109 — R1.09 per minute

— R109 — R1.09 per minute 250 minutes — R250 — R1.00 per minute

— R250 — R1.00 per minute 500 minutes — R450 — R0.90 per minute

— R450 — R0.90 per minute 1,000 minutes — R799 — R0.80 per minute

The forum member’s out-of-bundle rate would be 64% more expensive than if he had called using the 50-minute bundle.

This increases to 142% more expensive when buying a 1,000-minute bundle, assuming you use the whole thing.

While the out-of-bundle rate generally comes down as the size of the package increases, the cheapest rate we were able to find was R1.03 on a Red VIP+ contract — one of Vodacom’s most expensive offerings.

The forum member said a Vodacom call centre agent told him it was unclear why the bundles were no longer showing on the mobile app or USSD.

The agent said they were assisting customers with buying the bundles directly through the call centre.

MyBroadband forum members were not the only ones voicing their dissatisfaction over the missing bundles.

Searching for “Vodacom voice bundles” on Twitter revealed numerous other Vodacom customers upset about the issue.

Contrary to the call centre agent’s feedback, Vodacom support on Twitter said the voice bundle options displayed were the only ones available, and these bundles could be rotated to make way for other offers.

Vodacom currently only offers daily Chat Now bundles on its mobile app and USSD menu.

While these provide very cheap call rates, they require much better planning from the customer’s side on when they will be making calls, as they are only valid for one day.

Vodacom responds

A Vodacom spokesperson explained that they had not dropped the bundles. Restructuring its menus on certain prepaid and top-up/hybrid price plans had made the bundles disappear.

“With this simplification process, we have identified a glitch on our hybrid packages, specifically on our any network, anytime voice bundles,” the spokesperson said.

“Some of the voice bundles, such as the 50-minutes and the 100-minutes options, were not re-allocated to the menu slots as part of the deployment.”

The spokesperson said the issue should be resolved by close of business on Wednesday, 11 May 2022.

“We’d like to apologise to all affected customers for the inconvenience this may have caused,” Vodacom stated.

