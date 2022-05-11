MTN links executive pay to rural broadband and green energy goals

MTN Group has linked senior executive pay with its environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets.

Variable elements of executive compensation, including short-term and long-term incentives, now depend on progress on three ESG goals — reaching Net Zero, enhancing diversity and inclusion, and extending rural broadband.

“Effectively managing our environmental, social and governance impacts is critical to reaching Ambition 2025,” said MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita.

MTN noted that its Ambition 2025 strategy includes the strategic priority to ‘create shared value’, with ‘ESG at the core’.

In March, MTN Group’s 2021 results showed a 16% reduction in scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions, an increase in the representation of women across the Group to 39%, and an increase to 83% in rural broadband coverage.

MTN said it is committed to extending rural broadband coverage to 95% by 2025.

It also wants to reduce scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 47% by 2030, reach Net Zero by 2040, and achieve workforce gender equality by 2030.

