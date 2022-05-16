Vodacom’s major data growth

Vodacom reported a 19.2% increase in data traffic on its network between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022.

In its annual financial results released on Monday, Vodacom said that during the fourth quarter of its financial year, data traffic growth accelerated to 24.3%.

The mobile network operator added 1.8 million data customers, reaching 23.5 million customers — an 8.2% increase.

Smart devices were up by 13.1% to 26.2 million, while 4G and 5G devices increased by 23.9% to 18.5 million.

The average usage per smart device on Vodacom’s network increased by 14.0% to 2.4GB per month.

Prepaid data revenue increased by 3.1% to R10.0 billion.

Vodacom said strong prepaid usage growth was offset by price transformation.

This included its zero-rated ConnectU platform, discounted offers for poor communities, and further cuts to headline monthly data bundles implemented on 1 April 2021.

“We invested R11.1 billion in our network, up 10.6%, to expand network capacity to manage additional demand for data, modernise our network to prepare for the next wave of Covid–19 infections and enhance our IT platforms to maintain our competitive edge,” Vodacom said.

“Looking ahead, we will leverage our newly acquired spectrum assets in South Africa to improve 4G services and invest incrementally into 5G infrastructure to connect our customers for a better future.”

Vodacom acquired 110 megahertz of radio frequency spectrum during industry regulator Icasa’s auction, bidding R5.4 billion for the assets.

“We also accelerated spend on technology [operational expenditure] during the year to support improved resilience of the network,” the company stated.

“Our programme to improve resilience addressed power challenges and higher rates of theft and vandalism.”

