MTN slashes fixed-LTE and 5G prices — 1TB for R549

Mobile network operator MTN has reduced the prices of its MyMTN Home fixed-LTE and 5G packages.

For the 10Mbps, 20Mbps, and 30Mbps uncapped fixed-LTE packages, monthly prices have been reduced by R50 when taken on 24-month contracts.

A new 36-month option has also been added to the 10Mbps package, priced at R399 per month.

The monthly prices of the two uncapped 5G packages have been reduced by R100, with the 50Mbps option now costing R899 and the top-end 100Mbps package available for R999.

For less data-intensive users, the operator has also slashed prices on its capped packages.

The 160GB option is now priced at R249 on a 24-month contract, R20 less than its previous price.

The 240GB and 360GB packages have been reduced by R100 per month. These now cost R299 and R399, respectively.

The price of the top-end 1TB plan has been slashed by R400 to R699, making it over 36% cheaper than its previous price of R1,099.

All of the MyMTN Home contract packages include a free-to-use router, but they are available on a SIM-only basis for less, provided you have a compatible router.

For example, the 1TB capped plan costs R549 on a 24-month contract without a router.

MTN said these offers will be available until 31 July 2022.

The tables below show the new prices of the MyMTN Home fixed-LTE and 5G packages.

Uncapped contracts

Fixed-LTE — including router Package Speed Old price New price Limitations MyMTN Home 10Mbps 10Mbps R499 x 24 R449 x 24 400GB FUP MyMTN Home 20Mbps 20Mbps R699 x 24 R649 x 24 600GB FUP MyMTN Home 30Mbps 30Mbps R799 x 24 R749 x 24 700GB FUP

5G — including router Package Speed Old price New price Limitations MyMTN Home 50Mbps 50Mbps R999 x 24 R899 x 24 1000GB FUP MyMTN Home 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,099 x 24 R999 x 24 2000GB FUP

Capped contracts

Fixed-LTE — including router Package Old price New price Anytime data Night data MyMTN Home 160GB R269 x 24 R249 x 24 50GB + 30GB free 50GB + 30GB free MyMTN Home 240GB R399 x 24 R299 x 24 75GB + 45GB free 75GB + 45GB free MyMTN Home 360GB R499 x 24 R399 x 24 110GB + 70GB free 110GB + 70GB free MyMTN Home 1,000GB R1,099 x 24 R699 x 24 1,000GB anytime