Vodacom and MTN’s mobile speeds in small towns compared

MyBroadband compared the speed test data results from Vodacom and MTN in 16 small towns across South Africa and found that MTN offers significantly better speeds than Vodacom.

Vodacom did not lose in all areas, however. It had the highest download speed in Vredenburg and Beaufort West and had the lowest latency in most towns.

We used speed test results collected from the MyBroadband Speed Test App and controlled drive tests for this comparison.

We processed data from the past year in sixteen small towns. What we found was a feather in the cap of Vodacom and MTN.

MTN had an average download speed of 61 Mbps and an average upload speed of 25 Mbps.

Vodacom, in comparison, had an average download speed of 33 Mbps and an average upload speed of 10Mbps.

These speeds are high enough to run most personal and business applications and still have bandwidth to spare.

What was particularly impressive is that the coverage was good, without significant dead spots.

The performance in a few towns stood out.

In Kommetjie, MTN had an average download speed of 112 Mbps and an average upload speed of 40 Mbps. It is higher than in many cities.

MTN also performed well in Pofadder, where it achieved an average download speed of 89 Mbps and an average upload speed of 29 Mbps.

Vodacom’s best performance was in Vredenburg, with a download speed of 52 Mbps.

The table below shows the performance of Vodacom and MTN in sixteen prominent South African towns.