Vodacom and MTN’s mobile speeds in small towns compared

24 May 2022

MyBroadband compared the speed test data results from Vodacom and MTN in 16 small towns across South Africa and found that MTN offers significantly better speeds than Vodacom.

Vodacom did not lose in all areas, however. It had the highest download speed in Vredenburg and Beaufort West and had the lowest latency in most towns.

We used speed test results collected from the MyBroadband Speed Test App and controlled drive tests for this comparison.

We processed data from the past year in sixteen small towns. What we found was a feather in the cap of Vodacom and MTN.

MTN had an average download speed of 61 Mbps and an average upload speed of 25 Mbps.

Vodacom, in comparison, had an average download speed of 33 Mbps and an average upload speed of 10Mbps.

These speeds are high enough to run most personal and business applications and still have bandwidth to spare.

What was particularly impressive is that the coverage was good, without significant dead spots.

The performance in a few towns stood out.

In Kommetjie, MTN had an average download speed of 112 Mbps and an average upload speed of 40 Mbps. It is higher than in many cities.

MTN also performed well in Pofadder, where it achieved an average download speed of 89 Mbps and an average upload speed of 29 Mbps.

Vodacom’s best performance was in Vredenburg, with a download speed of 52 Mbps.

The table below shows the performance of Vodacom and MTN in sixteen prominent South African towns.

Vodacom vs MTN in small towns
Operator Vodacom MTN
Town Download (Mbps) Upload (Mbps) Latency (ms) Download (Mbps) Upload (Mbps) Latency (ms)
Beaufort West 42.21 11.63 36.08 37.51 12.34 57.08
Bethlehem 29.18 10.68 64.21 52.04 8.48 45.21
Fish Hoek 44.43 12.87 31.96 73.37 34.06 29.94
Grahamstown 17.17 4.82 49.15 33.71 11.66 50.71
Hout Bay 23.57 7.04 35.55 46.73 15.96 39.87
Knysna 23.99 6.36 42.00 47.78 23.19 46.77
Kommetjie 49.14 11.78 25.78 111.58 39.98 29.63
Muizenberg 51.78 15.65 30.12 58.50 29.25 31.36
Oudtshoorn 25.45 8.43 33.35 49.90 19.82 38.74
Pofadder 12.84 4.56 53.49 89.25 28.76 69.43
Simon’s Town 23.41 9.77 31.10 32.27 45.83 39.94
Somerset West 61.34 9.08 45.06 61.93 30.92 38.90
Springbok 10.00 6.09 42.63 55.38 23.48 52.00
Stellenbosch 26.87 11.29 29.48 101.34 31.37 41.40
Strand 37.05 10.71 31.35 75.20 25.03 53.66
Vredenburg 51.59 12.29 31.93 44.19 16.79 44.23
Average 33.13 9.57 38.33 60.67 24.81 44.30

Now read: MTN slashes fixed-LTE and 5G prices — 1TB for R549

Share your thoughts: Vodacom and MTN's mobile speeds in s…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Vodacom and MTN’s mobile speeds in small towns compared