Vodacom and Viu launch video streaming bundles

Viu South Africa has teamed up with Vodacom to offer customers Viu Premium subscriptions with Vodacom video data bundles.

When signing up for Viu, subscribers will get the Viu Premium subscription plus mobile data at no additional cost.

Viu Daily Premium subscription starts from R5 a day and is bundled with a free 250MB daily recurring video data bundle.

The Viu Monthly Premium subscription is R69 per month, and it comes with a free 3GB monthly recurring video data bundle.

Vodacom postpaid customers can pay for their Viu Premium subscription by adding it to their Vodacom account.

Prepaid subscribers can deduct the subscription fees from their airtime balance.

Viu Premium offers ad-free content with multiple user profiles.

“We are committed to offering our consumers great content, value and convenience at Viu,” said Viu’s chief business officer for the Middle East and South Africa, Rohit D’silva.

“The collaboration with Vodacom makes streaming more affordable for Viu-ers during these tough economic times,” D’silva said.

“Our subscribers can stream Viu Premium whenever and wherever using this exclusive Vodacom video data deal, at the price point that suits their pocket.”

“Vodacom’s digital and lifestyle services product suite aims to offer subscribers bite-size entertainment experience on the go, and the partnership with Viu is squarely aligned to that,” said Vodacom Financial Services CEO Mariam Cassim.