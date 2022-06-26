Cheapest mobile phones in South Africa — including several options for under R200

South Africans looking for an affordable mobile phone have many options to choose from — including several for under R200.
These devices don’t boast impressive specs and can’t access modern messaging platforms like WhatsApp.
However, many South Africans are looking for the cheapest mobile phone they can find, and are only interested in making calls and sending SMS messages.
MyBroadband looked for the cheapest mobile phones in South Africa and found ten from manufacturers like Itel, Mobicel, and Premio that will get the job done for between R159 and R229.
The most expensive option listed — the Quest Q24 — packs the biggest battery and display of the lot, and also features Bluetooth and 3G connectivity.
The Quest Q24 has a 240 x 320-pixel colour TFT display and a 2,400mAh battery.
Itel’s 2163D is the cheapest phone listed at R159. It has a 120 x 160-pixel colour TFT display, 2G connectivity, and its memory can be expanded by up to 32GB with a microSD card.
All the phones listed feature 32MB of storage and 32MB of RAM.
Other notable devices include the Mobicel S1 and Premio A11, which also have Bluetooth and 3G connectivity.
Together with the Quest Q24, they are the only devices listed that support Bluetooth and 3G.
The Premio A11 and the Stylo Epic have 1,200 mAh batteries — the second-highest capacity of the mobile phones listed.
Ten of the cheapest mobile phones you can buy in South Africa and their specs are listed below.
Itel 2163D — R159
|Itel 2163D specifications
|Display
|120 x 160 colour TFT
|Storage
|32MB
|RAM
|32MB
|Extendable storage
|microSD up to 32GB
|SIM
|Dual sim
|Cellular
|2G
|Battery
|1,000 mAh
|Dimensions
|115 x 50 x 14 mm
Itel 2173 — R159
|Itel 2173 specifications
|Display
|128 x 160 colour TFT
|Storage
|32MB
|RAM
|32MB
|Extendable storage
|microSD up to 16GB
|SIM
|Dual sim
|Cellular
|2G
|Battery
|1,000 mAh
|Dimensions
|115 x 50 x 14 mm
Premio P180 — R169
|Premio P180 specifications
|Display
|Not specified
|Storage
|32MB
|RAM
|32MB
|Extendable storage
|Not specified
|SIM
|Dual sim
|Cellular
|2G
|Battery
|800 mAh
|Dimensions
|Not specified
Mobicel S1 — R169
|Mobicel S1 specifications
|Display
|128 x 160 colour TFT
|Storage
|32MB
|RAM
|32MB
|Extendable storage
|Not specified
|SIM
|Dual sim
|Cellular
|3G
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Battery
|800 mAh
|Dimensions
|Not specified
Itel 2160 — R179
|Itel 2160 specifications
|Display
|128×160 colour TFT
|Storage
|32MB
|RAM
|32MB
|Extendable storage
|microSD up to 32GB
|SIM
|Dual sim
|Cellular
|2G
|Bluetooth
|Not specified
|Battery
|1,000 mAh
|Dimensions
|112 x 48 x 14.3 mm
Quest Dodger — R179
|Quest Dodger specifications
|Display
|Not specified
|Storage
|32MB
|RAM
|32MB
|Extendable storage
|Not specified
|SIM
|Not specified
|Cellular
|2G
|Bluetooth
|Not specified
|Battery
|1,000 mAh
|Dimensions
|Not specified
Premio A11 — R179
|Premio A11 specifications
|Display
|128 x 160 colour TFT
|Storage
|32MB
|RAM
|32MB
|Extendable storage
|Not specified
|SIM
|Dual sim
|Cellular
|3G
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Battery
|1,200 mAh
|Dimensions
|Not specified
Premio A15 — R189
|Premio A15 specifications
|Display
|Not specified
|Storage
|32MB
|RAM
|32MB
|Extendable storage
|Not specified
|SIM
|Dual sim
|Cellular
|2G
|Bluetooth
|Not specified
|Battery
|600 mAh
|Dimensions
|Not specified
Stylo Epic — R189
|Stylo Epic specifications
|Display
|128 x 160 colour TFT
|Storage
|32MB
|RAM
|32MB
|Extendable storage
|Not specified
|SIM
|Dual sim
|Cellular
|3G
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Battery
|1,200 mAh
|Dimensions
|Not specified
Quest Q24 — R229
|Quest Q24 specifications
|Display
|240 x 320 colour TFT
|Storage
|32MB
|RAM
|32MB
|Extendable storage
|Not specified
|SIM
|Dual sim
|Cellular
|3G
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Battery
|2,400 mAh
|Dimensions
|Not specified
