Cheapest mobile phones in South Africa — including several options for under R200

South Africans looking for an affordable mobile phone have many options to choose from — including several for under R200.

These devices don’t boast impressive specs and can’t access modern messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

However, many South Africans are looking for the cheapest mobile phone they can find, and are only interested in making calls and sending SMS messages.

MyBroadband looked for the cheapest mobile phones in South Africa and found ten from manufacturers like Itel, Mobicel, and Premio that will get the job done for between R159 and R229.

The most expensive option listed — the Quest Q24 — packs the biggest battery and display of the lot, and also features Bluetooth and 3G connectivity.

The Quest Q24 has a 240 x 320-pixel colour TFT display and a 2,400mAh battery.

Itel’s 2163D is the cheapest phone listed at R159. It has a 120 x 160-pixel colour TFT display, 2G connectivity, and its memory can be expanded by up to 32GB with a microSD card.

All the phones listed feature 32MB of storage and 32MB of RAM.

Other notable devices include the Mobicel S1 and Premio A11, which also have Bluetooth and 3G connectivity.

Together with the Quest Q24, they are the only devices listed that support Bluetooth and 3G.

The Premio A11 and the Stylo Epic have 1,200 mAh batteries — the second-highest capacity of the mobile phones listed.

Ten of the cheapest mobile phones you can buy in South Africa and their specs are listed below.

Itel 2163D — R159

Itel 2163D specifications Display 120 x 160 colour TFT Storage 32MB RAM 32MB Extendable storage microSD up to 32GB SIM Dual sim Cellular 2G Battery 1,000 mAh Dimensions 115 x 50 x 14 mm

Itel 2173 — R159

Itel 2173 specifications Display 128 x 160 colour TFT Storage 32MB RAM 32MB Extendable storage microSD up to 16GB SIM Dual sim Cellular 2G Battery 1,000 mAh Dimensions 115 x 50 x 14 mm

Premio P180 — R169

Premio P180 specifications Display Not specified Storage 32MB RAM 32MB Extendable storage Not specified SIM Dual sim Cellular 2G Battery 800 mAh Dimensions Not specified

Mobicel S1 — R169

Mobicel S1 specifications Display 128 x 160 colour TFT Storage 32MB RAM 32MB Extendable storage Not specified SIM Dual sim Cellular 3G Bluetooth Yes Battery 800 mAh Dimensions Not specified

Itel 2160 — R179

Itel 2160 specifications Display 128×160 colour TFT Storage 32MB RAM 32MB Extendable storage microSD up to 32GB SIM Dual sim Cellular 2G Bluetooth Not specified Battery 1,000 mAh Dimensions 112 x 48 x 14.3 mm

Quest Dodger — R179

Quest Dodger specifications Display Not specified Storage 32MB RAM 32MB Extendable storage Not specified SIM Not specified Cellular 2G Bluetooth Not specified Battery 1,000 mAh Dimensions Not specified

Premio A11 — R179

Premio A11 specifications Display 128 x 160 colour TFT Storage 32MB RAM 32MB Extendable storage Not specified SIM Dual sim Cellular 3G Bluetooth Yes Battery 1,200 mAh Dimensions Not specified

Premio A15 — R189

Premio A15 specifications Display Not specified Storage 32MB RAM 32MB Extendable storage Not specified SIM Dual sim Cellular 2G Bluetooth Not specified Battery 600 mAh Dimensions Not specified

Stylo Epic — R189

Stylo Epic specifications Display 128 x 160 colour TFT Storage 32MB RAM 32MB Extendable storage Not specified SIM Dual sim Cellular 3G Bluetooth Yes Battery 1,200 mAh Dimensions Not specified

Quest Q24 — R229