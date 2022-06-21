Telkom launches FlexOn and Infinite packages — including R299 per month uncapped data

Telkom has launched two new postpaid plans that it promises will bring a step-change to South Africa’s cellular industry — FlexOn and Infinite.

Both packages are available on a month-to-month SIM-only option, and 24- and 36-month contracts bundled with smartphones.

Telkom Infinite is available for R299 per month and offers 15GB of all-network, anytime “HD” data.

Once this data allocation is depleted, you will have unlimited “SD” data throttled to a maximum speed of 1.5 Mbps.

Telkom said this network speed would allow continued data usage at standard definition (SD) resolution.

Infinite Max offers 30GB of all-network, anytime “HD” data for R399 per month and unlimited “SD” data.

Speeds are reset at the start of every calendar month.

Both plans also include 6,000 Telkom network minutes and 300 off-network minutes.

Telkom said its new Infinite uncapped data plans were specifically designed for personal use in smartphones and may not be used in Wi-Fi hotspots or routers.

“Previously, customers would pay more than R1,000 for an unlimited SIM in a smartphone,” said Telkom Mobile postpaid products portfolio manager Boudier Coetzee.

“That is a thing of the past, the way we have designed Infinite makes it unique.”

Telkom’s FlexOn plans offer 2GB and 6GB data for R99 and R199 per month, respectively.

This data is all-network, anytime and lasts for two consecutive calendar months.

Data transfers to any other Telkom numbers are possible on this plan.

“Our FlexOn plan provides customers with a lot of unrestricted data, meaning customers can use their data for whatever they want, whenever they want – now that is flexibility,” Coetzee stated.

Infinite and FlexOn plans are available for new and current Telkom customers.

These plans are available through Telkom-owned stores, its direct sales force, third-party channels, and Telkom’s online channels.