Mobile operators on track to migrate out of emergency spectrum

South African mobile operators are on track to migrate out of their emergency spectrum assignments and start using the frequencies they bought at auction in March.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) issued temporary radio frequency spectrum licences to mobile operators in April 2020 to alleviate capacity problems for South Africa’s Covid-19 lockdown.

Icasa renewed the assignments several times. Finally, after over a decade of delays, it held an auction to permanently assign sought-after spectrum to South Africa’s cellular network operators.

Radio frequency spectrum is the raw capacity that cellular operators use to enable communication between their networks and mobile devices.

Icasa initially intended to remove the temporary spectrum licence assignments leading up to the spectrum auction in March.

However, after pleas from the capacity-constrained mobile operators, Icasa extended the expiry date of the temporary spectrum licences to 30 June 2022.

The temporary spectrum included licences in the 700MHz and 800MHz frequency bands.

Some of these lower frequencies are used for analogue TV broadcasts and are valuable to operators since it provides wider coverage per cell. Signals in these frequencies also penetrate better through walls.

However, for mobile operators to use this spectrum, broadcasters like the SABC and E-tv must completely switch off their analogue TV signals.

After over a decade of delays, South Africa’s analogue TV switch-off was scheduled for 31 March 2022, but pushback from eMedia resulted in it getting delayed to 30 June 2022.

On 28 June, The Constitutional Court ruled that communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshaveni’s switch-off deadline was irrational and unlawful.

This is a major setback for mobile operators since they will not be able to use the spectrum broadcasters still occupy.

It is also a major blow for National Treasury, as the operators don’t have to pay for the spectrum they won at auction until they can use it.

MyBroadband asked South Africa’s mobile operators how their migration out of their temporary spectrum assignments was progressing.

“Cell C has not purchased any of the 700MHz and 800MHz spectrum. Therefore, it is not directly affected by the analogue TV switch off,” Cell C chief technology officer Schalk Visser said.

MTN said its migration would be successfully carried out by the end of the month.

“The necessary planning has been done, and we are ready to implement the changes at month-end when the temporary spectrum assignments expire,” MTN executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O’Sullivan said.

“The radio frequency spectrum license issued by [Icasa] for the frequency spectrum secured in the spectrum auction held in March is only effective from 1 July 2022.”

“As such, MTN cannot migrate into the spectrum that is lawfully utilised by other entities until 1st July 2022.”

O’Sullivan said that MTN is preparing the relevant radio access network scripts to ensure that the migration does not disrupt customers’ experiences too much.

Vodacom explained the migration is a fairly straightforward process.

“In most instances, the reconfiguration of the network and software requires some fairly straightforward adjustments,” a Vodacom spokesperson said.

Nonetheless, Vodacom said it is working closely with other network operators to synchronise its migration to prevent any possible interference.

“The migration is undoubtedly in the best interests of all South African consumers as the country’s network operators will soon be able to focus on scaling their networks using the spectrum obtained during the auction,” Vodacom said.

Telkom and Rain did not respond by the time of publication.