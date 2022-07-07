Cellphone shops still going strong, says MTN and Cell C

Mobile network operators are seeing steady sales from their brick-and-mortar stores, despite the shift to online shopping caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and national lockdowns.

MyBroadband asked South Africa’s mobile network operators whether they had noticed a decline in sales at its physical stores.

MTN’s executive for corporate affairs, Jacqui O’Sullivan, told MyBroadband that it has not seen a decline in in-store sales and that its online sales are on the rise.

“In recent years, MTN has seen a steady increase of online shopping on its online retail platforms. In-store shopping trend has been consistent over the years,” O’Sullivan said.

“Over the past two years, MTN has witnessed an increase in online shopping, these range from device and plans sign-ups, data and airtime purchases.”

“Although our online retail channels are continuously experiencing growth, our physical retail outlets are also still experiencing good customer interaction,” she added.

She explained that all MTN’s online retail channels — including the MTN and MoMo Apps and its website — had contributed to its online growth.

“The usage of the MTN App has steadily grown over the last two years with an increase of recharges between 100% and 200% over the start of the lockdown period in 2020,” O’Sullivan said.

“Besides recharges and accessing personalised bundle offers, customers have been using the app for more service-related items such as querying their usage details, viewing and paying their bill, and redeeming and using their MTN YellowBucks loyalty points.”

She said that the mobile operator had seen traffic on its website almost double year on year and that MTN’s MoMo app has been very successful.

“Some of the most popular features on the MoMo App are the ability to purchase data and airtime, DStv subscription payments, playing the Lotto and car licence disk renewals.”

Cell C’s chief operations officer Andre Ittmann told MyBroadband that the operator had also seen an increase in traffic on its online channels but added that its brick-and-mortar stores outperform them in certain aspects.

“Cell C has seen a positive shift towards our various online channels, however, our store footprint remains a pinnacle point of presence from a customer service and handset distribution perspective,” Ittmann said.

“We foresee the stores will continue complementing the online and alternative channels for the foreseeable future.”

MyBroadband asked Telkom and Vodacom for comment, but they had not answered our questions by the time of publication.

Now read: Mobile operators on track to migrate out of emergency spectrum