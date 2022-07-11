MyBroadband Insights has released the Q2 2022 Mobile Network Quality Report, which shows that MTN has the best mobile network in South Africa.

The report is based on 325,863 speed tests performed by 9,386 MyBroadband Speed Test App users across South Africa between 1 April 2022 and 30 June 2022.

The research shows that South Africa had an average mobile download speed of 49.92Mbps and an average upload speed of 14.84Mbps.

MTN had the highest average download speed at 79.27Mbps, followed by Vodacom on 44.24Mbps, Telkom on 30.79Mbps, Cell C on 24.04Mbps and Rain on 14.55Mbps.

MTN’s exceptional performance results from a R50 billion network investment over the past five years, helping it to extend coverage, improve network quality, and increase speeds.

MyBroadband Insights’ network performance data is in line with other independent network quality research, which also found that MTN has the best network in South Africa.

Over the last year, South Africa’s operators have all recorded significant network performance improvements. The average download speed in the country increased by 12Mbps due to the increased availability of 4G and 5G access across South Africa.

The chart below shows South Africa’s average download speed over the last four years.

Best mobile network in South Africa

To determine the best mobile network in South Africa, a “Network Quality Score” was calculated for each network using download speed, upload speed, and latency.

The Network Quality Score out of 10 then shows how a network performed in relation to other networks.

MTN reigned supreme with a Network Quality Score of 9.75, followed by Vodacom on 6.38, Telkom on 4.96, Cell C on 4.29, and Rain on 3.87.

The table below provides an overview of the mobile network rankings in South Africa.