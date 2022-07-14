Fastest mobile speed in South Africa revealed — and it is getting close to 1Gbps

Research by MyBroadband revealed that MTN and Vodacom achieved peak speeds of over 900Mbps on their mobile networks.

MTN achieved a peak speed of 930Mbps on the MyBroadband speed test app using a Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G in Sonneglans, Randburg.

Vodacom was a close second with a peak speed of 914Mbps on a Galaxy S21+ 5G in Annadale, Polokwane.

MyBroadband also performed drive tests in Gauteng using test benches consisting of Samsung Galaxy S22, Huawei P40 Lite 5G and Oppo Reno 5 devices.

We visited the headquarters of each mobile network and performed tests close to mobile towers in Centurion, Pretoria, and Johannesburg over two days.

The fastest download speed achieved during our drive tests was 638.93Mbps on MTN’s network using a Samsung Galaxy S22 in Menlyn.

Vodacom achieved a peak speed of 600Mbps on a Samsung Galaxy S22 in the same area in Menlyn.

Telkom had the third-highest peak speed at 135 Mbps in the same area and also on a Samsung Galaxy S22.

Rain achieved a peak speed of 117Mbps outside its head office in Bryanston on a Huawei P40 Lite 5G.

Cell C reached a peak speed of 95Mbps on a Samsung Galaxy S22 in Weltevredenpark.

Vodacom and MTN’s peak speeds were significantly higher than their competitors because they have rolled out 5G networks in the areas where we conducted the tests.

5G offers significantly higher theoretical speeds than 4G/LTE, which is clearly illustrated in this research.

The table below shows the highest speeds achieved during our drive test and the peak speeds achieved by MyBroadband Speedtest App users.

Fastest Mobile Network Speeds Network Peak community speed Peak drive test speed MTN 930Mbps 639Mbps Vodacom 914Mbps 600Mbps Telkom 568Mbps 135Mbps Rain 518Mbps 117Mbps Cell C 416Mbps 95Mbps

