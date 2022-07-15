Analogue TV switch-off delaying Vodacom and MTN 5G plans

Further delays to South Africa’s broadcast digital migration is holding back Vodacom’s and MTN’s rollouts of services on their newly acquired spectrum.

The mobile network operators’ deployment of additional 4G and 5G capacity is stalling due to several factors, including interference from television broadcaster transmissions.

A Vodacom spokesperson told MyBroadband that they began migrating their network to the newly acquired bands on 1 July 2022. However, Vodacom said it was experiencing interference from broadcaster transmissions.

“We will only be able to make full use of all of the bands we acquired in the spectrum auction once the broadcast digital migration process has been concluded,” the spokesperson said.

“The reconfiguration of the network and software has progressed smoothly so far, however, Vodacom is actively managing interference from the broadcaster transmissions in the IMT700 band in certain areas.”

MTN corporate affairs executive Jacqui O’Sullivan said several factors affect their infrastructure deployment — including delays in the analogue to digital migration.

“Deployment of 4G and 5G capacity requires additional power, tower space, and other elements in the technical connectivity also need to be upgraded to support the increased capacity.”

The final date for the analogue switch-off will be announced after September 2022.

This is after the Constitutional Court declared the communication department’s 30 June 2022 analogue switch-off date irrational and unlawful.

Regarding its 5G network, Vodacom said it would use its newly acquired spectrum to increase its 5G footprint.

It had also previously told MyBroadband that its new spectrum would let it deliver the service with higher throughputs.

“The additional spectrum acquired through the auction, specifically the contiguous 80 MHz in the 2600 MHz band, will allow Vodacom to deliver 5G services with even higher throughputs,” a spokesperson said.

“Vodacom has begun to upgrade its network to enable the use of this new spectrum. Once deployed, Vodacom 5G customers will experience even faster download speeds and will be exposed to new product and pricing options.”

MTN, on the other hand, said it does not expect any significant performance differences on its 5G network.

“5G speeds and latency will be the same as the current experience since we are deploying with the same frequency bands and same bandwidth as deployed with the temporary spectrum,” O’Sullivan said.

However, O’Sullivan explained that the operator has a plan to expand its 5G coverage annually.

“While 5G coverage is being rolled out in metro and rural areas, the other key element is to grow the 5G device ecosystem in the network,” she said.

“We have already rolled out 1,400 5G sites across the country and will continue to do so.”

MyBroadband also asked Telkom, Rain, and Cell C for comment.

Rain declined to comment, and Cell C explained it was finalising its transition away from building and managing its own network.

“The allocated spectrum will allow Cell C to deploy the right technologies and innovating digital solutions on the virtualised radio network being rolled out in the coming months,” Cell C chief technology officer Schalk Visser said.

“As we stand, close to 50% of the network transition has been completed.”

Cell C had previously told MyBroadband it was in talks with its infrastructure partners and was “close to the implementation of 5G services” for its customers.

Telkom did not respond to our queries.