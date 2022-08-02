Telkom Mobile makes less money — wants to be cheaper than Vodacom and MTN

Telkom has released a quarterly trading update showing that its mobile revenue declined by 2% to R5.2 billion compared to last year.

The telecommunications operator said the decline was because it continued to offer cheap products that drive data consumption.

It also blamed the prevailing economic conditions for declining revenues and its inability to increase prices.

“Consumers [continue] to be under severe economic pressure, which include but are not limited to fuel price increases, interest rate adjustments and the suspension of the Covid–19 social relief of distress grants for two months,” Telkom said.

“Consequently, we kept our pricing and, in some instances, reduced it.”

Telkom said it hadn’t increased contract prices in two years.

“Our medium-term ambition is that we will continue to hold a pricing advantage while seeking to continue to attract customers, as evidenced by a 7.8% total mobile subscriber growth in the current quarter, and re-establishing trajectory parity in service revenue.”

Telkom said it saw stable subscriber growth between 1 April and 30 June 2022 in an intensely competitive landscape.

Active mobile subscribers were up 7.8% year on year to 17.3 million, with a blended average revenue per user (ARPU) of R88.53.

Post-paid subscribers grew 8.0% year on year to 2.8 million at an ARPU of R208.50.

Pre-paid subscribers grew 7.7% year on year to 14.5 million at an ARPU of R64.77.

Telkom said it saw solid growth in mobile data traffic, increasing 12.4% to 263 petabytes.

This was supported by a 2% growth in broadband subscribers to 10.7 million.

Telkom said its towers business Swiftnet is on track to commercialise its productive portfolio, which has increased 2.7% to 3,935 towers.

This included 17 towers and two in-building sites constructed during the first quarter of the year.

Swiftnet achieved revenue of R322 million during the first quarter, marginally down from R325 million last year.

“Revenue was negatively impacted by terminations by one of our external Mobile Network Operator customers as well as Openserve’s decommissioning of legacy-based technologies,” Telkom reported.

“Lease escalations, new tenancies and equipment upgrades on sites where our tenants already had tenancy, as they continue to modify their networks, positively impacted revenue.”

Telkom said Swiftnet has a permit pipeline of over 2,000 sites, including 393 building plan approvals ready to be executed when triggered by anchor tenancy.

It said this significantly reduces the time between demand confirmation and revenue realisation.

“We are also in an exploration phase in terms of power-as-a-service and security value-add offerings to our customers,” it added.