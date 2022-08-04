FNB Connect launches big LTE data deals and Ring home security devices

FNB has launched larger-cap LTE data packages and smart home device deals in its mobile app.
The bank’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), FNB Connect, is offering five new Top Up plans on a month-to-month basis, with data allocations ranging from 5GB to 50GB.
These are available to individual customers and select business clients, with the latter getting a slightly discounted rate.
“The plans provide larger volumes of data to power customers’ needs for entertainment, education, gaming, work and collaboration while on the go, at home or at a place of business,” FNB said.
Customers can use the data on a SIM in their smartphone, tablet, mobile or stationary router.
The new FNB Connect wireless LTE plans are as follows:
- 5GB — R89 per month for individual customers, R84 for business clients
- 10GB — R139 per month for individual customers, R130 for business clients
- 20GB — R199 per month for individual customers, R190 for business clients
- 30GB — R299 per month for individual customers, R280 for business clients
- 50GB — R449 per month for individual customers, R420 for business clients
FNB’s new smart home deals offer a range of tech devices from Amazon’s Ring security brand and Xiaomi on 24-month contracts.
The bank said buying these devices through its app would work out cheaper than doing the same over 24 months at retail stores.
The security devices on offer from Ring include:
- Ring Alarm 5-piece security kit — R239 x 24
- Ring Stick Up Cam — R119 x 24
- Ring Video Doorbell V3 — R199 x 24
- Ring Cam and Doorbell Bundle — R299 x 24
The Xiaomi smart home products include:
- Xiaomi TV Box S EU — R79 x 24
- Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L — R109 x 24
- Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 — R289 x 24
- Smart Home Bundle 1 — R139 x 24
The bank also announced several new offerings available through the mobile app, which are as follows:
- Extramarks – A complimentary subscription for interactive learning support from Grade R to 12 valued at over R2000. Customers can activate this service under eBucks on the FNB and RMB Private Bank apps.
- BiB – Subscribe to an audio library with a selection of authentic African books and audio series for R159.99 per month. The offer also includes an exchange of 1-4 titles. Payment can be in Rands or eBucks, with an average book price of R250 and even less for children’s books. The service is available under the eBucks tab on the FNB and RMB Private Bank apps, and the first 30,000 subscribers will receive one free title.
- QuickBus — Book trips across 6,500 African destinations with over 100 bus operators, and customers can pay in Rands, save money by paying with eBucks, or use a combination of Rands and eBucks. The travel options are accessible via eBucks on the FNB and RMB Private Bank apps.
- ARC — Customers who hold FNB’s Premier Account could earn up to 15% back in eBucks and FNB Private Clients, FNB Private Wealth, and RMB Private Bank transactional accounts could earn up to 30% back in eBucks when making point of sale or online purchases from any ARC stores across the country. Customers will also be able to spend their eBucks at the store from September. ARC offers skincare, makeup, fragrance, body, grooming and accessories.
- Entertainer app integration — Customers will now be able to register, view and activate their restaurant Entertainer deals on the FNB and RMB Private Bank apps.
