FNB Connect launches big LTE data deals and Ring home security devices

FNB has launched larger-cap LTE data packages and smart home device deals in its mobile app.

The bank’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), FNB Connect, is offering five new Top Up plans on a month-to-month basis, with data allocations ranging from 5GB to 50GB.

These are available to individual customers and select business clients, with the latter getting a slightly discounted rate.

“The plans provide larger volumes of data to power customers’ needs for entertainment, education, gaming, work and collaboration while on the go, at home or at a place of business,” FNB said.

Customers can use the data on a SIM in their smartphone, tablet, mobile or stationary router.

The new FNB Connect wireless LTE plans are as follows:

5GB — R89 per month for individual customers, R84 for business clients

per month for individual customers, R84 for business clients 10GB — R139 per month for individual customers, R130 for business clients

per month for individual customers, R130 for business clients 20GB — R199 per month for individual customers, R190 for business clients

per month for individual customers, R190 for business clients 30GB — R299 per month for individual customers, R280 for business clients

per month for individual customers, R280 for business clients 50GB — R449 per month for individual customers, R420 for business clients

FNB’s new smart home deals offer a range of tech devices from Amazon’s Ring security brand and Xiaomi on 24-month contracts.

The bank said buying these devices through its app would work out cheaper than doing the same over 24 months at retail stores.

The security devices on offer from Ring include:

Ring Alarm 5-piece security kit — R239 x 24

Ring Stick Up Cam — R119 x 24

Ring Video Doorbell V3 — R199 x 24

Ring Cam and Doorbell Bundle — R299 x 24

The Xiaomi smart home products include:

Xiaomi TV Box S EU — R79 x 24

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L — R109 x 24

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 — R289 x 24

Smart Home Bundle 1 — R139 x 24

The bank also announced several new offerings available through the mobile app, which are as follows: