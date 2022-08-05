Cell C launches free load-shedding data bundles

Cell C is providing its prepaid customers with free streaming and social data bundles to make up for the allocations they might not have consumed due to load-shedding.

The operator acknowledged that load-shedding limited customers’ network access, which could cause them to miss out on making full use of their data bundles before they expire.

“We have developed an industry-first that gives our customers the peace of mind that even when their service is interrupted, they can reconnect at no additional cost,” explained Cell C chief executive Douglas Craigie-Stevenson.

“This will go a long way to support our already constrained customers — especially those that purchase daily validity data bundles.”

Cell C prepaid customers can claim free social or video streaming data bundles within three days of buying a 150MB or larger Cell C data bundle.

The free bundles offer between 100MB and 1GB of data, determined by the value of the bundle that the customer had purchased.

Subscribers can access them via USSD by dialling *147# and can claim the bundles anytime — including after load-shedding is suspended.

The operator did not specify which apps would be able to use the bundles, however.

Cell C’s standard Socializa bundles let customers specify if they want to use the data for Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp, or YouTube.

The tables below show the allocations of the free data bundles that customers can claim from Cell C.

Cell C load-shedding video streaming bundles Value Validity 100MB Until midnight 350MB Until midnight 500MB Until midnight 100MB 2 days 200MB 2 days 500MB 2 days 1GB 2 days