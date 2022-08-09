Telkom LTE network upgrades tested â€” with impressive results

Telkom has re-farmed spectrum from its 3G network to its LTE network â€” and tests show that this has given Telkom LTE customers access to improved download and upload speeds.

The spectrum re-farming involved Telkom shutting down 5MHz of capacity on its 3G network and using this to upgrade its LTE network from 5MHz to 10Mhz.

This doubled the available resources for both downloads and uploads on the Telkom LTE network.

The table below shows how Telkom’s LTE and 3G bandwidth changed before and after the re-farming.

Telkom 2100MHz Band Before LTE 3G Carrier 1 3G Carrier 2 5MHz 5MHz 5MHz 476 10813 10838 Â After LTE 3G Carrier 2 10MHz 5MHz 501 10838

Telkom completed this migration in May 2022, and many users have since been provisioned for its VoLTE (Voice over LTE) service, allowing them to enjoy an HD voice experience without using 3G.

The South African network provider told MyBroadband it is dedicated to maximizing the potential of its 2100 MHz spectrum.

It said the best way to do this was to increase support for its expanding LTE userbase.

Telkom LTE network changes tested

To determine the effect of this change, MyBroadband measured the mobile operator’s average network performance before and after the migration using the MyBroadband Speed Test application.

The table below shows the impressive changes to Telkom’s download and upload speeds across Pretoria, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

City Before migration After migration % change Average Download Average Upload Average Download Average Upload Average Download Average Upload Pretoria 26.78 Mbps 9.53Â Mbps 26.65 Mbps 11.37Â Mbps 0% 19% Johannesburg 20.12 Mbps 6.48Â Mbps 24.52 Mbps 10.36Â Mbps 22% 60% Cape Town 30.85 Mbps 7.71Â Mbps 31.91 Mbps 9.98Â Mbps 3% 29%

These results show that Telkom improved the average download and upload speed in almost all of the measured areas.

Customers can therefore look forward to significantly improved performance on the Telkom LTE network.