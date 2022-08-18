FNB Connect vs Standard Bank Mobile vs Afrihost Air Mobile — Battle of the virtual operators

There are four big mobile networks in South Africa, but those looking for affordable cellular connectivity also have several mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) to choose from.

Afrihost Air Mobile, FNB Connect, Mr Price Mobile, and Standard Bank Mobile are four of the well-known contenders.

These MVNOs have vastly different operating models that allow them to offer attractive products to customers who often use the other services provided by their parent companies.

Afrihost Air Mobile runs on MTN’s network and offers prepaid and month-to-month airtime and data packages at competitive rates.

FNB Connect, Mr Price Mobile, and Standard Bank Mobile all operate on Cell C’s MVNO infrastructure.

FNB Connect is the country’s biggest MVNO and boasts an extensive range of prepaid and top-up plans for FNB banking customers. It also offers contracts with SIM-only and device-paired options.

Mr Price Mobile currently appears to only offer prepaid data, although it has sold contracts with devices in the past. Its perks benefit those who often buy from Mr Price stores.

Standard Bank Mobile is effectively an add-on for Standard Bank account holders that provides an allocation of airtime and the option to top up with more bundles.

We decided to compare the offerings of these MVNOs to see how their various products stacked up.

Our first focus for the comparison was on the standard rates for calls, data, and SMS messages outside of bundles, shown in the table below.

Standard out-of-bundle rates Afrihost Air Mobile FNB Connect Mr Price Mobile Standard Bank Mobile Voice calls R0.99 R1.40 R0.99 R1.29 Data No out-of-bundle R0.20 R0.50 R0.49 SMSs R0.50 R0.50 Unclear R0.60

One common product many mobile subscribers buy is the 30-day data bundle, which generally offers a good balance of value and expiry period.

Three of the four MVNOs offered 30-day data bundles, but for Afrihost Air Mobile, the minimum validity period for data bundles was 60 days.

Despite the longer usage window, Afrihost’s bundles were substantially cheaper than the completion, as shown in the table below.

Data prices compared Afrihost Air Mobile (60 days) FNB Connect (30 days) Mr Price Mobile (30 days) Standard Bank Mobile (30 days) 30MB — — R10 — 50MB — R9 R15 R9 80MB — R14 — — 100MB — — R30 — 120MB — R19 — — 200MB — — R39 — 250MB R20 — — — 300MB — — — R49 500MB R25 R39 R59 R69 1GB R30 R59 R99 R79 2GB R60 R109 — R139 3GB R90 R159 — — 5GB R100 R249 — R299 7GB R130 — — — 10GB R150 R469 — — 15GB R220 — — — 20GB R250 R849 — — 30GB R350 R1,149 — — 40GB R450 — — — 50GB R500 R1,899 — — 100GB R1,000 R3,399 — —

For those seeking bigger data bundles they know they will use every month, Afrihost and FNB Connect offer better rates on month-to-month agreements than on prepaid.

Afrihost recently slashed the price of its 100GB Air Mobile bundle from R1,000 to R475, offering great value compared to most non-contract options from major operators.

FNB also recently launched its range of LTE bundles for individuals and businesses and competitive rates.

As shown in the table below, its offerings compare well with those of Afrihost Mobile, but the latter also has a shaped uncapped package.

Data-only deals Afrihost Air Mobile FNB Connect 5GB R100 R89 10GB R150 R139 15GB R220 — 20GB R250 R199 30GB R350 R299 40GB R450 — 50GB — R449 100GB R475 — Uncapped (subject to fair usage policy) R497 —

Free value perks

All these MVNOs offer bonus data bundles and airtime to customers willing to spend some money with their parent companies.

For FNB Connect and Standard Bank Mobile, some perks are linked to their respective loyalty programmes — eBucks and UCount.

Standard Bank Mobile also gives customers 1MB of data for every R20 of qualifying spending on their credit cards.

Mr Price Mobile provides its members with store accounts 50% of their account spend back in data and a free 500MB WhatsApp bundle for each month that they recharge with at least R50 airtime.

All Afrihost Air Mobile customers get 1GB of free data each month, which they must claim through its mobile app.

The table below compares some of the perks that each MVNO offers.

Added value Reward level/tier Afrihost Air Mobile FNB Connect Mr Price Mobile Standard Bank Mobile 1 All subscribers get 1GB free monthly data claimable via the Afrihost App. 200MB data (x2 for R100 monthly Connect spend)

30 voice minutes

30 SMSs All Mr Price account holders get 50% of their account spend back in data and a free 500MB WhatsApp bundle each month that they recharge with R50 or more. 50MB data 2 400MB data (x2 for R100 monthly Connect spend)

30 voice minutes

30 SMSs 100MB data 3 600MB data (x2 for R100 monthly Connect spend)

30 voice minutes

30 SMSs 500MB data 4 800MB data (x2 for R100 monthly Connect spend)

30 voice minutes

30 SMSs 1GB data 5 1GB data (x2 for R100 monthly Connect spend)

30 voice minutes

30 SMSs 2GB data

FNB and Standard Bank also give customers tiering points for having or using FNB Connect or Standard Bank Mobile products, allowing them to move up reward levels.

For example, FNB Premier customers must spend between R200 and R700 on Connect bundles or airtime to get eBucks Reward Level points.

These are awarded as follows:

R200-R399.99 — 500 points

R400-R699.99 — 1,000 points

Over R700 — 1,500 points

Those points can contribute roughly 4-10% of what you need to get to eBucks Rewards Level 5.

Standard Bank gives 50 UCount tiering points to customers that subscribe to Standard Mobile, no matter how much they spend.

For reference, its maximum Tier Level requires 875 points. Therefore, using Standard Bank mobile makes up about 6% of the points needed to maximise potential rewards.

One of Standard Bank Mobile’s strongest selling points is the sizeable allocations of airtime it gives to customers based on their type of account.

For example, a Prestige Account user can pay a R52 monthly fee for Standard Bank Mobile and get all of their R220 account cost back in airtime.

The airtime allocations for each type of Standard Bank account are shown below.

Device contracts

FNB Connect and Standard Bank Mobile were the only two MVNOs offering contracts coupled with devices at the time of publication.

We found Standard Bank Mobile tended to be slightly cheaper than FNB Connect when it came to these offers.

However, a direct comparison is difficult, as FNB Connect had varying allocations of data, voice minutes, and SMSes across its packages, while Standard Bank only offers a single 500MB data and 50 voice minutes bundle.

FNB Connect also had a wider range of smartphones to choose from and several other types of smart gadgets and appliances bundled with FNB Connect SIMs.

The table below compares the 24-month device contracts of FNB Connect and Standard Bank Mobile.

FNB Connect vs Standard Bank Mobile — Device contracts compared FNB Connect Standard Bank Mobile Samsung Galaxy A13 R209 x 24

500MB data R189 x 24

500MB data

50 voice minutes Oppo A16s R259 x 24

200MB data

30 voice minutes

30 SMSs R219 x 24

500MB data

50 voice minutes Samsung Galaxy A23 4G R289 x 24

200MB data

30 voice minutes

30 SMSs R229 x 24

500MB data

50 voice minutes Huawei Nova Y70 Plus R369 x 24

200MB data

30 voice minutes

30 SMSs R249 x 24

500MB data

50 voice minutes Huawei Nova 8i R429 x 24

800MB data

100 voice minutes

100 SMSs R339 x 24

500MB data

50 voice minutes Samsung Galaxy A33 5G R429 x 24

800MB data

100 voice minutes

100 SMSs R359 x 24 500MB data

50 voice minutes Samsung Galaxy A53 5G R499 x 24

1GB data R389 x 24

500MB data

50 voice minutes Samsung Galaxy A73 5G R599 x 24

500MB data

50 voice minutes

50 SMSs R499 x 24

500MB data

50 voice minutes Huawei Nova 9 R709 x 24

800MB data

100 voice minutes

100 SMSs R599 x 24

500MB data

50 voice minutes Xiaomi 11T Pro R749 x 24

800MB data

100 voice minutes

100 SMSs R689 x 24 500MB data

50 voice minutes Apple iPhone 12 64GB R849 x 24

800MB data

100 voice minutes

100 SMSs R899 x 24

500MB data50 voice minutes Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB R999 x 24

500MB data

50 voice minutes

50 SMSs R899 x 24

500MB data50 voice minutes Apple iPhone 13 128GB R1,059 x 24

800MB data

100 voice minutes

100 SMSs R959 x 24

500MB data50 voice minutes Apple iPhone 13 Pro 128GB R1,389 x 24

2GB data

200 voice minutes

300 SMSs R1,199 x 24

500MB data

50 voice minutes Apple iPhone Pro Max 128GB R1,639 x 24

2GB data

200 voice minutes

300 SMSs R1,309 x 24

500MB data

50 voice minutes

