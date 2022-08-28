Why Vodacom did not disclose fraud in its financial reports

Vodacom experienced widespread fraud on its network, but the company said it did not disclose the fraud in its financial reports because the refund quantum was insufficient to justify it.

In July 2020, MyBroadband exposed widespread fraud on Vodacom’s network involving unauthorised subscriptions to content services.

The independent industry investigation involving hundreds of thousands of SIM cards blew the lid on mass-scale airtime theft from Vodacom customers.

The fraudulent subscriptions involved many of Vodacom’s own content and entertainment services, which bolstered the revenue and subscriptions of its content services.

Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) acting CEO, Imre Nagy, told MyBroadband fraud on a mobile network should be disclosed to external auditors and in a company’s financial results.

“The auditors do ask for this as part of their audit procedures, and management is required to be transparent,” Nagy said.

“The auditor shall make inquiries of management, and others within the entity as appropriate, to determine whether they have knowledge of any actual, suspected or alleged fraud affecting the entity.”

Nagy added that the fraud and the steps taken to address it should be disclosed in the financial results.

Vodacom told MyBroadband it brought the fraud on its network to the attention of its auditors, Ernst & Young, during the latter part of 2020.

However, it did not disclose the fraud in its financial reporting over the last two years.

Commenting on not disclosing the fraud on its network, Vodacom said the refunds were not enough to justify adding it to its financial results.

“Vodacom did everything possible to refund subscriptions that could have been fraudulent, in addition to refunding customers that had legitimately subscribed to these services,” it said.

“The combined quantum of refunds was not material in the context of Vodacom Group’s financial results and therefore will not have been disclosed separately in our financial results announcements.”

It is important to note that Vodacom did not comment on the amount of fraud that occurred on its network. Instead, it focused on refunds.

The fraud that occurred could be far higher than the refunds.

MyBroadband asked Vodacom’s external auditor, Ernst & Young, for comment, but the company said it does not provide comment outside of its reports.