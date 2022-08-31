Vodacom’s call centres try to undercut Vodashop franchisees

Vodacom’s head office actively tries to undercut its Vodashop franchisees through its cancellation and upgrades call centre, according to a former Vodashop owner.

Former Vodashop owner Bennie Roux told MyBroadband that the level of competition from Vodacom’s head office and alternative platforms was part of the reason he got out of the business.

“With the amount of competition we experienced from head office — and that includes online, via the app, and via call centres — I just saw red lights,” Roux said.

He explained that much of the competition came from Vodacom’s centralised cancellation and upgrades line.

“A while ago, they took away our ability to cancel contracts in-store,” he said.

By this, Roux is referring to Vodacom’s decision to move contract cancellations to a dedicated call centre and customer retentions division.

“So, if you want to cancel a contract, [you] the customer go into the shop and then have to call the call centre to cancel. While they call the cancellations line, they go through that client’s whole portfolio, and they would actually try to take over the sale,” he said.

“The little sale that you still could do. The little upgrade that you still could do. They will tell the customer, while they’re in front of you in the shop, that they can give them a better deal.”

Roux added that he had brought the issue up at Vodacom’s council meetings, but his cries fell on deaf ears.

“No matter how hard we fight at the council meetings to tell Vodacom about this, they don’t care,” he said.

MyBroadband asked Vodacom about Roux’s claims, but instead of addressing the underselling issue, a spokesperson explained how contract cancellations work.

The spokesperson said customers could cancel their contracts in-store but specified that the store would assist the customer with calling the cancellations line.

“Customers can either walk into a store or go online to conclude a sale, an upgrade and/or a cancellation,” they said.

“Where customers have made the decision to cancel a contract and do so in store, the consultant in store will assist the customer by contacting the centralised cancellations line.”

They explained that the decision to move cancellations to a centralised line was to help Vodacom better understand why the customer wants to cancel and track customer behaviour patterns as they evolve.

“Ultimately this ensures that we continue to build relevant propositions and deliver great value to customers,” the spokesperson added.

Cellphone shops disappearing

In June 2022, a senior industry source told MyBroadband that unreasonably high rental costs and low profit margins were causing cellular shops to disappear from South Africa’s malls.

They said landlords often charge mobile retailers up to four times more than stores of similar sizes.

Roux echoed our source’s stance. He said excessively high rentals also contributed to his decision to close his store.

“We paid just over R100,000 a month for our little store, and the new business coming in was just not worth it.”

Compounding the problem are high turnover clauses that allow malls to take a percentage of a store’s revenue.

“The malls insist on 7% to 8% turnover. However, the net margin on prepaid airtime is only 4%, excluding credit card fees,” MyBroadband’s source stated.

“There is no margin on handsets for contracts and upgrades, and any cash sales of mobile devices typically only have 6% to 8% turnover.”

“The landlords are double-dipping by charging 300% or more for space and then layering a turnover clause on top of that,” they added.