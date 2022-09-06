MTN crushes Vodacom and Telkom in customer satisfaction

New research by Analytico revealed that MTN’s customer satisfaction rating among mobile data users is much higher than Vodacom and Telkom.

Analytico is a research company that provides reports, network intelligence, and marketing insights to South Africa’s ICT industry.

The mobile customer satisfaction rating report is based on data collected through MyBroadband’s mobile apps between 1 January 2022 and 31 August 2022.

The research revealed that MTN has an exceptionally high customer satisfaction rating of 86% among mobile data users.

MTN comfortably outperforms Vodacom, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain, which scored between 73% and 55%.

An interesting finding was that Telkom and Rain performed particularly well among iPhone users, while Vodacom and MTN scored better among Android users.

Telkom, for example, had a much higher customer satisfaction than Vodacom among iPhone users. The situation was reversed for Android.

The same situation appeared with Rain and Cell C, where Rain easily outperformed Cell C among iPhone users, but performed worse among Android users.

The customer satisfaction ratings were in line with the latest network quality research, which shows that MTN has the best mobile network in South Africa.

MTN network quality score of 9.75 was far ahead of Vodacom on 6.38, Telkom on 4.96, Cell C on 4.29, and Rain on 3.87.

The table below shows the customer satisfaction ratings for MTN, Vodacom, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain.

It should be noted that Rain’s ratings are only for its 4G mobile network and do not include 5G results, as its 5G services are only offered as a fixed broadband service.

The weighted average takes into account the number of tests performed across iOS and Android.