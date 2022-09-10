Best two-year smartphone contract deals under R800 a month

Smartphones often come with a hefty price tag when buying them cash and for many consumers purchasing expensive handsets on a contract is an easier pill to swallow.

MyBroadbroad compared some of the best contract deals available in South Africa for less than R800 a month over 24 months.

We compared deals from Cell C, MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom, focusing on data-centric packages.

Regarding contracts with the highest data allocations, Telkom trumps the rest of the mobile network operators.

However, the devices included in its sub-R800 contracts are either last-generation flagship smartphones or more budget-orientated handsets.

For example, our comparison lists two Telkom FreeMe 11.5GB plans with Samsung’s Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE). The contracts are priced at R789 and R769 per month, respectively.

In contrast, Vodacom and MTN offer a range of newer high-end devices for under R800 a month.

These include the Huawei P50 and Xiaomi 12, both with 256GB of internal storage.

MTN’s data allocations for the smartphone contracts are slightly better than Vodacom, and its Mega Gigs XS package doesn’t include any allocation for SMS messages.

Vodacom’s RED Core 500MB, which applies to all of the devices listed here, offers 150 SMSs.

Notably, Vodacom is the only mobile network operator to offer Apple’s latest “mini” handset — the iPhone 13 mini 128GB — for less than R800 a month over two years.

Cell C’s most notable deal was the Oppo Reno7 256GB with 1.5GB anytime data, 512MB Nite data, 60 all-network minutes, and 500 SMSes for R799 a month.

The deal includes a set of Oppo Enco W12 Earbuds.

Comparisons of contract offerings from Cell C, MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom are summarised below. We only considered 24-month contracts for the comparison.