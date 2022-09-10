Best two-year smartphone contract deals under R800 a month

10 September 2022

Smartphones often come with a hefty price tag when buying them cash and for many consumers purchasing expensive handsets on a contract is an easier pill to swallow.

MyBroadbroad compared some of the best contract deals available in South Africa for less than R800 a month over 24 months.

We compared deals from Cell C, MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom, focusing on data-centric packages.

Regarding contracts with the highest data allocations, Telkom trumps the rest of the mobile network operators.

However, the devices included in its sub-R800 contracts are either last-generation flagship smartphones or more budget-orientated handsets.

For example, our comparison lists two Telkom FreeMe 11.5GB plans with Samsung’s Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE). The contracts are priced at R789 and R769 per month, respectively.

In contrast, Vodacom and MTN offer a range of newer high-end devices for under R800 a month.

These include the Huawei P50 and Xiaomi 12, both with 256GB of internal storage.

MTN’s data allocations for the smartphone contracts are slightly better than Vodacom, and its Mega Gigs XS package doesn’t include any allocation for SMS messages.

Vodacom’s RED Core 500MB, which applies to all of the devices listed here, offers 150 SMSs.

Notably, Vodacom is the only mobile network operator to offer Apple’s latest “mini” handset — the iPhone 13 mini 128GB — for less than R800 a month over two years.

Cell C’s most notable deal was the Oppo Reno7 256GB with 1.5GB anytime data, 512MB Nite data, 60 all-network minutes, and 500 SMSes for R799 a month.

The deal includes a set of Oppo Enco W12 Earbuds.

Comparisons of contract offerings from Cell C, MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom are summarised below. We only considered 24-month contracts for the comparison.

Cellphone contract deals under R800 a month
Model Contract Data allocation Minutes/SMSs Price per month
Vodacom
Apple iPhone 12 64GB RED Core 500MB 50min 500MB anytime data + 500MB Night Owl data 50 minutes / 150 SMSs R799 x 24
Apple iPhone 13 mini 128GB RED Core 500MB 50min 500MB anytime data + 500MB Night Owl data 50 minutes / 150 SMSs R799 x 24
Huawei P50 256GB RED Core 500MB 50min 500MB anytime data + 500MB Night Owl data 50 minutes / 150 SMSs R799 x 24
Xiaomi 12 256GB RED Core 500MB 50min 500MB anytime data + 500MB Night Owl data 50 minutes / 150 SMSs R799 x 24
MTN
Huawei P50 256GB Mega Gigs XS 1GB anytime data + 500MB social data + 500MB video streaming data 25 all-network minutes / 0 SMSs R799 x 24
Xiaomi 12 256GB Mega Gigs XS 1GB anytime data + 500MB social data + 500MB video streaming data 25 all-network minutes / 0 SMSs R799 x 24
iPhone 12 64GB Mega Gigs XS 1GB anytime data + 500MB social data + 500MB video streaming data 25 all-network minutes / 0 SMSs R799 x 24
Oppo Reno7 Z 5G 128GB Mega Gigs S 2GB anytime data + 1GB social data + 1GB video streaming data 50 all-network minutes / 0 SMSs R699 x 24
Cell C
Oppo Reno7 256GB* Pinnacle 2GB 1.5GB anytime data + 512MB nite data 60 all-network minutes + 120 on-network minutes / 500 SMSs R799 x 24
ZTE Redmagic 6S Pro 128GB Pinnacle 1GB 512MB anytime data + 512MB nite data 30 all-network minutes + 30 on-network minutes / 500SMSs R799 x 24
Telkom
iPhone 12 64GB FreeMe 1.5GB 1GB all-network data + 250MB WhatsApp data + 250MB video streaming data 100 all-network minutes + 500 on-network minutes / 100 SMSs R799 x 24
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G 128GB FreeMe 11.5GB 7.5GB all-network data + 2GB WhatsApp data + 2GB video-streaming data 300 all-network minutes + 1,000 on-network minutes / 800 SMSs R789 x 24
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE FreeMe 11.5GB 7.5GB all-network data + 2GB WhatsApp data + 2GB video-streaming data 300 all-network minutes + 1,000 on-network minutes / 800 SMSs R769 x 24
Oppo Reno5 128GB FlexOn 2 2GB all-network data 75 all-network minutes + 500 on-network minutes / 500 SMSs R674 x 24
*Cell C bundles the Oppo Reno7 256GB handset with the manufacturer’s Enco W12 Earbuds

