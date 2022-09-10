Best two-year smartphone contract deals under R800 a month

Smartphones often come with a hefty price tag when buying them cash and for many consumers purchasing expensive handsets on a contract is an easier pill to swallow.
MyBroadbroad compared some of the best contract deals available in South Africa for less than R800 a month over 24 months.
We compared deals from Cell C, MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom, focusing on data-centric packages.
Regarding contracts with the highest data allocations, Telkom trumps the rest of the mobile network operators.
However, the devices included in its sub-R800 contracts are either last-generation flagship smartphones or more budget-orientated handsets.
For example, our comparison lists two Telkom FreeMe 11.5GB plans with Samsung’s Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE). The contracts are priced at R789 and R769 per month, respectively.
In contrast, Vodacom and MTN offer a range of newer high-end devices for under R800 a month.
These include the Huawei P50 and Xiaomi 12, both with 256GB of internal storage.
MTN’s data allocations for the smartphone contracts are slightly better than Vodacom, and its Mega Gigs XS package doesn’t include any allocation for SMS messages.
Vodacom’s RED Core 500MB, which applies to all of the devices listed here, offers 150 SMSs.
Notably, Vodacom is the only mobile network operator to offer Apple’s latest “mini” handset — the iPhone 13 mini 128GB — for less than R800 a month over two years.
Cell C’s most notable deal was the Oppo Reno7 256GB with 1.5GB anytime data, 512MB Nite data, 60 all-network minutes, and 500 SMSes for R799 a month.
The deal includes a set of Oppo Enco W12 Earbuds.
Comparisons of contract offerings from Cell C, MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom are summarised below. We only considered 24-month contracts for the comparison.
|Cellphone contract deals under R800 a month
|Model
|Contract
|Data allocation
|Minutes/SMSs
|Price per month
|Vodacom
|Apple iPhone 12 64GB
|RED Core 500MB 50min
|500MB anytime data + 500MB Night Owl data
|50 minutes / 150 SMSs
|R799 x 24
|Apple iPhone 13 mini 128GB
|RED Core 500MB 50min
|500MB anytime data + 500MB Night Owl data
|50 minutes / 150 SMSs
|R799 x 24
|Huawei P50 256GB
|RED Core 500MB 50min
|500MB anytime data + 500MB Night Owl data
|50 minutes / 150 SMSs
|R799 x 24
|Xiaomi 12 256GB
|RED Core 500MB 50min
|500MB anytime data + 500MB Night Owl data
|50 minutes / 150 SMSs
|R799 x 24
|MTN
|Huawei P50 256GB
|Mega Gigs XS
|1GB anytime data + 500MB social data + 500MB video streaming data
|25 all-network minutes / 0 SMSs
|R799 x 24
|Xiaomi 12 256GB
|Mega Gigs XS
|1GB anytime data + 500MB social data + 500MB video streaming data
|25 all-network minutes / 0 SMSs
|R799 x 24
|iPhone 12 64GB
|Mega Gigs XS
|1GB anytime data + 500MB social data + 500MB video streaming data
|25 all-network minutes / 0 SMSs
|R799 x 24
|Oppo Reno7 Z 5G 128GB
|Mega Gigs S
|2GB anytime data + 1GB social data + 1GB video streaming data
|50 all-network minutes / 0 SMSs
|R699 x 24
|Cell C
|Oppo Reno7 256GB*
|Pinnacle 2GB
|1.5GB anytime data + 512MB nite data
|60 all-network minutes + 120 on-network minutes / 500 SMSs
|R799 x 24
|ZTE Redmagic 6S Pro 128GB
|Pinnacle 1GB
|512MB anytime data + 512MB nite data
|30 all-network minutes + 30 on-network minutes / 500SMSs
|R799 x 24
|Telkom
|iPhone 12 64GB
|FreeMe 1.5GB
|1GB all-network data + 250MB WhatsApp data + 250MB video streaming data
|100 all-network minutes + 500 on-network minutes / 100 SMSs
|R799 x 24
|Samsung Galaxy A73 5G 128GB
|FreeMe 11.5GB
|7.5GB all-network data + 2GB WhatsApp data + 2GB video-streaming data
|300 all-network minutes + 1,000 on-network minutes / 800 SMSs
|R789 x 24
|Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
|FreeMe 11.5GB
|7.5GB all-network data + 2GB WhatsApp data + 2GB video-streaming data
|300 all-network minutes + 1,000 on-network minutes / 800 SMSs
|R769 x 24
|Oppo Reno5 128GB
|FlexOn 2
|2GB all-network data
|75 all-network minutes + 500 on-network minutes / 500 SMSs
|R674 x 24
|*Cell C bundles the Oppo Reno7 256GB handset with the manufacturer’s Enco W12 Earbuds
