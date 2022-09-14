Goodbye Cell C headquarters walk-in customer care centre

Cell C has vacated the walk-in customer care centre at its Midrand campus, and real estate investment trust Attacq is waiting for the mobile operator to hand it back.

Attacq also revealed in its annual results on Tuesday that it has re-let the warehouse space (14,014m2) at Cell C’s campus at a market-related price for three years.

Responding to questions during their results presentation, Attacq asset and property management executive Michael Clampett said they let the space to Global Mobile.

Clampett said Global Mobile is a handset supplier to all of South Africa’s networks, including Cell C.

Attacq has also concluded an amended lease agreement with Cell C for the collaboration hub space.

Clampett confirmed that Cell C took the whole 24,955m2 space.

The amended lease agreement and handing back of the walk-in centre is pending Cell C’s recapitalisation deal.

Cell C’s biggest shareholder, Blue Label Telecoms, announced in 2019 that it would restructure the mobile operator’s roughly R7.3 billion debt after it reported an R8.03-billion annual net loss on 31 May 2019.

Blue Label had paid R5.5 billion for 45% of Cell C in 2017, and following the disastrous set of results, it impaired its investment to nil.

Blue Label’s purchase of the company was itself part of a complex recapitalisation deal led by then-Cell C CEO Jose Dos Santos.

Blue Label finally called a meeting for priority creditors to vote in favour of taking an 80% haircut on their debt earlier this year. The recapitalisation was set to be finalised in late July.

However, at the beginning of August, it said the deal’s closure had been delayed until the end of the month.

On 24 August, Blue Label said the transaction’s closure had been pushed back again — this time to mid-September.

Attacq said that it only expects Cell C’s recapitalisation to be confirmed at the end of the month.

“In the recapitalisation agreements that have been signed, there will be two bullet payments due to Attacq, the first one in December 2024, the second on in December 2026,” Clampett stated.

“That encompasses the amounts that have been due to Attacq since August [2021].”

Attacq did not disclose how much Cell C owed, only noting a top-up provision for expected credit losses due to rent not received of R10.9 million.

The real estate company said it was actively marketing the walk-in centre and that its development team is exploring options for the rest of the property.

Clampett said there were a few options for the walk-in centre and bulk land portion of the property, including supplying electricity.

“There’s a lot of options on the table when it comes to the bulk land,” he said.

MyBroadband contacted Cell C for comment, but it did not provide feedback by the time of publication.