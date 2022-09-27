Mobile virtual network operator boom in South Africa

Mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) offer alternatives to dealing with larger carriers like Vodacom and MTN while still using the bigger networks’ excellent infrastructure to provide subscribers with coverage.

Several South African banks, retailers, and Internet service providers, including Standard Bank, FNB, Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Afrihost, and Axxess — provide MVNO services.

The services they offer range from prepaid airtime and data to device contracts, depending on the provider.

Cell C is the most dominant provider to MVNOs in South Africa, with six of the virtual operators listed using its network.

The remainder of the operators listed use MTN’s network infrastructure.

It should be noted that Cell C has outsourced its network to MTN and Vodacom. MTN operates the network Cell C’s prepaid subscribers use, while Cell C has a complex roaming agreement with Vodacom for its contract subscribers.

MyBroadband found ten of the best MVNOs operating in South Africa for those looking for an alternative to their regular cellular service provider. They are listed in alphabetical order below.

Afrihost Air Mobile

Afrihost launched its first mobile products in August 2013, offering subscribers 5GB of mobile data for R145 on a month-to-month basis. It rebranded to Air Mobile in May 2019.

Part of its rebranding saw it offer subscribers 1GB of free monthly data for three months. The MVNO slashed its data prices and added an extensive range of large data bundles to its offerings in December 2021.

Afrihost Air Mobile customers can get data bundles ranging from 100MB to 100GB, with prices from R10 to R1,000.

MyBroadband asked Afrihost what its plans for Air Mobile are, but it had not responded by the time of publication.

Axxess

Axxess offers prepaid data bundles using MTN’s network with prices starting at R66 for 2.5GB. Its data allocations are generally higher than other MVNOs (excluding its parent company Afrihost), with the biggest bundle being 50GB for R499.

Its product page specifies that its data bundles have a 90-day rollover, meaning data allocations will not expire for up to three months if unused. Top-ups are charged at R39 per GB.

MyBroadband asked Axxess what its plans for its mobile offering are, but it had not responded by the time of publication.

FNB Connect

FNB launched its MVNO in June 2015 and uses Cell C’s network to provide its customers with connectivity.

At launch, it charged R145 for a 1GB data bundle but has since cut its prices significantly, with customers now paying R59 for 1GB.

The MVNO had reached 878,000 SIM activations by the end of the 2021/22 financial year, and it offers two types of contract plans — data-only and lifestyle. Lifestyle plans bundle minutes, data, and text messages.

MyBroadband asked FNB about its plans for its mobile services, and it said it would bring new and refreshed offers to market as customer needs change.

FNB Connect CEO Bradwin Roper told MyBroadband that, through its Connect Free Data and Voice initiative, the MVNO allocated nearly R278 million worth of data and minutes to its customers over the 2021/22 financial year.

Lyca Mobile

Lyca Mobile is an international MVNO with operations in 23 countries across five continents. It launched in South Africa in 2017, letting customers call South African Lyca Mobile numbers for free.

The MVNO only offers prepaid products with 30-day validity periods, offering data or a combination of data, voice minutes, and text messages.

In terms of data, South Africans can get 1GB for R79, while its voice minutes apply to both international and local calls.

MyBroadband asked Lyca Mobile about its plans for the future, but it had not responded by the time of publication.

Me & You Mobile

Me & You Mobile was founded in 2015 and offers prepaid products, including voice, data, WhatsApp, and SMS bundles.

The MVNO operates on Cell C’s network, and notably, its bundles don’t roll over at the end of the month, meaning you will lose out on unused data, minutes, or SMSs.

Me & You Mobile lets its customers choose between a physical SIM, which costs R29 to activate and R80 to deliver, and an eSIM, which costs only R2.

MyBroadband asked Me & You Mobile about its plans for the future, but it had not responded by the time of publication.

Mr Price Mobile

Mr Price launched its MVNO in July 2014, leveraging Cell C’s network to provide its customers with connectivity.

Its 30-day anytime data bundles start at R10 for 30MB, with a 1GB bundle costing R99. Mr Price Mobile also sells WhatsApp-specific data priced at R12, R20, and R30 for 250MB, 500MB, and 1GB, respectively.

It also offers a rewards programme that gives its customers 50% of their account spend back in Mr Price Mobile data and a free 500MB WhatsApp bundle each month when they recharge with R50 or more.

MyBroadband contacted Mr Price Mobile regarding its plans for the future, but it had not responded by the time of publication.

PnP Mobile

Pick n Pay launched PnP Mobile in November 2020, and it is one of the few MVNOs listed that operate on MTN’s network.

It was the first MVNO to use MTN’s then-newly launched MVNO service and give customers access to prepaid SIM-based services such as airtime, data, and SMS.

Afrihost and Axxess offered services on MTN’s network before this, but that was before the operator had a formal MVNO platform.

PnP Mobile customers can partake in a unique rewards programme by linking their Smart Shopper card. Once linked, customers qualify to earn instant data on their shopping in-store, including Pick n Pay Liquor and Pick n Pay Clothing stores.

MyBroadband asked Pick n Pay what its plans for PnP Mobile are, but it had not answered our questions by the time of publication.

Shoprite K’nect Mobile

Shoprite launched its MVNO — K’nect Mobile — in March 2021, offering customers flat call and data rates.

K’nect Mobile runs on Cell C, with physical infrastructure provided by MTN.

It also provides new customers with 100MB of free data for three months and rewards Shoprite, Checkers, and Usave customers with free data and airtime when they make qualifying purchases.

Notably, the MVNO’s data bundles are valid for 60 days, and Shoprite’s aim with its mobile offering is to keep things simple. Hence its inclusion of flat call and data rates and its avoidance of complicated tiers.

Shoprite told MyBroadband that its K’nect customers could look forward to new product bundles to match its affordability promise and grocery rewards that will see its customers offered free groceries when they buy recharge bundles.

SmartMobile

SmartMobile operates on Cell C’s network and charges a call rate of R0.99 per minute, regardless of the time of day.

It also claims its data prices are lower than major networks. However, it charges R89 for 1GB of data while MTN and Vodacom charge R85.

The MVNO offers prepaid and contract products. Although the operator sells its own data and airtime bundles through its website, it also specifies that its customers can buy Cell C vouchers to recharge.

MyBroadband asked SmartMobile about its plans for the future, but it had not responded by the time of publication.

Standard Bank Mobile

Standard Bank launched its mobile offerings, aimed exclusively at its banking customers, in November 2018. It also uses Cell C’s network.

The MVNO includes a unique offering — the ability for Standard Bank customers to convert bank charges into airtime or data.

Standard Bank told MyBroadband that it had allocated over R200 million worth of airtime and data to its clients to date, and said its customers can look forward to several new developments in 2023.

One such development will be the introduction of a redemption capability for UCount Rewards points on Standard Bank Mobile contracts. Standard Bank said it would also expand its device range and termed contract offerings.

Honourable mention — Capitec Connect

Capitec launched its MVNO this week — Capitec Connect.

Running on Cell C’s platforms, Capitec Connect promised to disrupt the South African prepaid market with affordable airtime and data that never expires, provided the SIM is used once every six months.

As Capitec Connect has just launched, we don’t yet know how satisfied customers will be with the service, but having airtime and data that doesn’t expire is promising.

The MVNO runs on Cell C’s network and offers 100MB of data for R4.50 and 1GB for R45.

