Capitec has launched a mobile virtual network operator play, Capitec Connect, and its data, voice, and SMSs prices compete aggressively with Afrihost Air Mobile, FNB Connect, and Standard Bank Mobile.

MyBroadband compared the out-of-bundle rates, and data, voice, and SMS prices of the four mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

Capitec launched its MVNO on Monday, 26 September 2022, boasting flat rates across the board for its cellular services, with airtime and data that never expires.

It launched its cellular operations in partnership with Cell C and promised to disrupt the prepaid market in South Africa.

What sets it apart from other MVNOs is that it charges flat rates for data, minutes, and SMSs, meaning there is no need to purchase bundles as its customers will pay the same prices no matter what.

Our comparison found that, in terms of out-of-bundle rates, Capitec Connect is significantly cheaper than Afrihost Air Mobile, FNB Connect, and Standard Bank Mobile.

Standard out-of-bundle rates Service Capitec Connect Afrihost Air Mobile FNB Connect Standard Bank Mobile Voice calls R0.90 R0.99 R1.40 R1.29 Data R0.045 R0.10 R0.20 R0.49 SMSs R0.25 R0.50 R0.50 R0.60

Capitec Connect charges R4.50 for 100MB, while 1GB will cost its customers R45, and with flat rates for data, its price per megabyte (MB) works out to less than five cents.

Afrihost’s out-of-bundle rate is second-best among the service providers compared, at R0.10 per MB.

FNB Connect is third, with a per-megabyte rate of R0.20.

Standard Bank Mobile is the most expensive, charging R0.49 per MB.

This trend continues with out-of-bundle SMS prices, with Capitec Connect customers paying half of what Afrihost Air Mobile and FNB Connect subscribers pay.

Standard Bank Mobile was the most expensive for standard SMS rates at R0.60 per text message.

When it came to standard voice calling rates, Capitec was also the cheapest of the MVNOs compared.

Regarding data bundles, it is important to note that Capitec Connect doesn’t sell set data allocations. Therefore, we calculated its prices for comparable bundles from its flat rate of R0.045 per MB.

Although Capitec Connect’s flat rate makes its data significantly cheaper at the lower end of the scale, Afrihost Air Mobile’s bulk rates for larger bundles quickly become more cost-effective.

Capitec Connect’s prices for smaller data allocations — 50MB to 500MB — are the cheapest across the board, ranging from R2.26 to R22.50.

However, from 1GB and up, Afrihost Air Mobile’s data bundles are the cheapest by some margin, charging R30.00 for a 1GB bundle, compared to Capitec Connect, FNB Connect, and Standard Bank Mobile’s prices of R45.00, R59.00, and R79.00, respectively.

In addition to being cheaper, Air Mobile’s bundle validity period is 60 days — double that of FNB Connect and Standard Bank Mobile.

Capitec Connect, on the other hand, has no expiry dates on its airtime or data.

For data allocations of 15GB and above, Capitec Connect’s prices are significantly higher than the rest.

It charges R900.00 for 20GB of data, while Afrihost Air Mobile and FNB Connect charge R250.00 and R849.00, respectively.

Standard Bank’s biggest bundle is 5GB for R299 — the most expensive 5GB bundle of the four providers compared.

The following table compares data prices of Capitec Connect, Afrihost Air Mobile, FNB Connect, and Standard Bank Mobile.

Prepaid data price comparison Capitec Connect Afrihost Air Mobile (60 days) FNB Connect (30 days) Standard Bank Mobile (30 days) 50MB R2.26 — R9.00 R9.00 80MB R3.60 — R14.00 — 100MB R4.50 — — — 120MB R5.40 — R19.00 — 250MB R11.25 R20.00 — — 300MB R13.50 — — R49.00 500MB R22.50 R25.00 R39.00 R69.00 1GB R45.00 R30.00 R59.00 R79.00 2GB R90.00 R60.00 R109.00 R139.00 3GB R135.00 R90.00 R159.00 — 5GB R225.00 R100.00 R249.00 R299.00 7GB R315.00 R130.00 — — 10GB R450.00 R150.00 R469.00 — 15GB R675.00 R220.00 — — 20GB R900.00 R250.00 R849.00 — 30GB R1,350.00 R350.00 R1,149.00 — 40GB R1,800.00 R450.00 — — 50GB R2,250.00 R500.00 R1,899.00 — 100GB R4,500.00 R1,000.00 R3,399.00 —

Another important aspect to consider is that Afrihost Air Mobile and FNB Connect offer month-to-month data packages for customers wanting higher data allocations on a monthly basis.

Afrihost recently slashed the price of its 100GB Air Mobile bundle from R1,000.00 to R475.00, offering great value compared to most non-contract options from major operators.

Notably, Afrihost also offers an uncapped Air Mobile month-to-month contract, but it is subject to a fair usage policy (FUP).

FNB also recently launched s range of LTE bundles for individuals and businesses at competitive rates.

The table below compares Afrihost Air Mobile and FNB Connect’s month-to-month data bundles to Capitec Connect’s prices for similar data allocations.

Afrihost Air Mobile and FNB Connect month-to-month vs Capitec Connect Capitec Connect Afrihost Air Mobile FNB Connect 5GB R225.00 R100.00 R69.00 10GB R450.00 R150.00 R139.00 15GB R675.00 R220.00 — 20GB R900.00 R250.00 R199.00 30GB R1,350.00 R350.00 R299.00 40GB R1,800.00 R450.00 — 50GB R2,250.00 — R449.00 100GB R4,500.00 R475.00 — Uncapped (subject to FUP) — R497.00 —

