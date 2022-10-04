Huawei dominates 4G network speeds in South Africa

Huawei’s radio equipment offers the best 4G download speeds on major mobile networks in South Africa, research by Analytico has shown.

The research analysed the average download and upload speeds that users of the MyBroadband mobile speed test app achieved on 4G while connected to different mobile vendors’ tower-fitted equipment in 2022.

Although 5G is seeing rapid growth in South Africa, 4G connectivity is cheaper and has much greater reach, meaning it will continue to play a critical role in providing Internet services to the masses.

Aside from Huawei, three vendors provide 4G radio equipment in South Africa — Ericsson, Nokia, and ZTE.

All four major mobile networks in South Africa with their own cellular infrastructure — Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Rain — use Huawei to provide 4G services.

MTN also has ZTE and Ericcson equipment on its 4G network, while Vodacom and Rain have Nokia as an additional 4G partner. Telkom only uses Huawei for its 4G network.

Cell C is currently decommissioning its network and will fully roam on Vodacom and MTN in the future.

South African operators’ preference for these four vendors largely correlates with their adoption in other parts of the world.

According to data from Trendforce, Huawei accounted for the largest share of base stations rolled out globally by 2021, at 30%.

The company has helped build more than 1,500 networks in 170 countries.

Its dominance is mainly attributable to the massive Chinese market, in addition to the large market share it holds in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Vietnam, and Brazil.

While its coverage in Western countries has taken a hit due to the US trade prohibition, it remains strong in South Africa.

The company set up a South African subsidiary in 1998, 14 years before 4G launched in the country.

While this was some time after Ericsson and Nokia first helped build cellular networks in South Africa, Huawei has been able to spend big on research and development, thanks in part to funding by the Chinese government.

Globally, Ericsson is now the second-largest provider, with an estimated market share of 23.5%, whereas Nokia followed closely with 20%.

ZTE is still a relative newcomer with 3.5% of the market, putting it in fifth place behind Samsung.

Samsung’s carrier business is noticeably absent from South Africa, although it did announce 5G trials with Comsol in 2018.

Huawei’s impressive performance

Regarding South African 4G network performance, Huawei has been leading in terms of download speed.

Analytico’s research showed it achieved the top average download speed on all three networks where operators also used other manufacturers’ equipment.

Its best average speed was on MTN’s network, achieving 79.33Mbps down and 23.31Mbps up.

Chinese counterpart ZTE achieved the second-best download speed at 70.55Mbps, also on MTN’s network.

It just edged out Huawei for the best upload speed, with 23.39Mbps compared to 23.31Mbps.

Ericcson’s equipment managed the third-best overall download and upload speeds, again on MTN’s network, at 63.24Mbps and 17.12Mbps, respectively.

On Vodacom’s network, Huawei beat Nokia with an average download speed of 51.07Mbps compared to 40.15Mbps. Upload speeds were also better on Huawei’s equipment than on Nokia.

On Rain 4G, it also won out over Nokia — not only in terms of download and upload speed but also latency.

The table below summarises the average download and upload speeds and latency recorded on the equipment of each 4G vendor

Average performance of 4G network vendors in South Africa Vendor Download Upload Latency Huawei 4G (MTN) 79.33 23.31 41.29 ZTE 4G (MTN) 70.55 23.39 38.97 Ericsson 4G (MTN) 63.24 17.12 56.69 Huawei 4G (Vodacom) 51.07 13.07 39.95 Nokia 4G (Vodacom) 40.15 9.87 33.78 Huawei 4G (Telkom) 29.87 10.30 38.70 Huawei 4G (Rain) 16.24 10.12 33.39 Nokia 4G (Rain) 10.67 8.79 37

