MTN’s mobile network trounces Vodacom and Telkom

MyBroadband Insights has released its Q3 2022 Mobile Network Quality Report, which shows that MTN has the best mobile network in South Africa.

Looking at results in specific cities, MTN had the best network in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Cape Town, and Durban.

MTN was also victorious in Bloemfontein and Gqeberha, which were included in the quarterly report for the first time.

The report is based on 411,999 speed tests completed by 9,190 MyBroadband Speed Test App users across South Africa between 1 July and 30 September 2022.

The research shows that South Africa had an average mobile download speed of 51.06Mbps and an average upload speed of 14.84Mbps.

MTN achieved the highest average download speed at 83.97Mbps, followed by Vodacom with 32.22Mbps, Telkom with 30.10Mbps, Cell C with 28.21Mbps, and Rain with 15.13Mbps.

MTN’s impressive performance is not surprising.

The company has invested R50 billion into its network over the past five years, helping it extend coverage, improve network quality, and increase speeds.

Vodacom increased its capital intensity in recent years to catch up, spending around R11 billion per year on capital expenditure in South Africa compared to MTN’s R10 billion.

South Africa’s mobile network operators have all recorded substantial performance improvements over the past three years.

The average download speed across the country increased from 40.40Mbps in Q3 2021 to 51.06Mbps in Q3 2022.

The speed increases result from increased network investment and additional radio frequency spectrum issued to mobile operators.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s spectrum auction in March 2022 placed additional spectrum in the hands of operators, which bodes well for mobile networks in South Africa.

The chart below shows South Africa’s average download speed over the last four years.

Best mobile network in South Africa

A Network Quality Score was calculated for each operator, factoring in average download speed, upload speed, and latency to determine the best mobile network in South Africa.

The Network Quality Score out of 10 then shows how a network performed compared to other networks.

MTN holds the top spot in South Africa with a Network Quality Score of 9.71, followed by Vodacom with 6.78, Telkom with 4.90, Cell C with 4.53, and Rain with 3.70.

The table below provides an overview of the mobile network rankings in South Africa.