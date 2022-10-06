Whole town’s Vodacom signal switched off over legal dispute

Vodacom and Rain customers in the small coastal town of Pennington, KwaZulu-Natal, were left without signal for almost two weeks thanks to a legal dispute.

This dispute didn’t involve Vodacom, Rain, or the residents — it was between the former and current owners of the land on which the tower serving the town stands.

“We live in Pennington, KwaZulu-Natal, and our signal has been down since Friday the 23rd [of September],” a desperate resident wrote to MyBroadband.

“Our entire area has tried calling Vodacom multiple times, sent emails, asked on social media and done just about everything we can think of,” she said.

“At the beginning, they would say that technicians are working on the issue, but now they just ignore everyone.”

She said Rain was a little more helpful, but it couldn’t indicate when the issue would be fixed.

“Our jobs are taking strain and some in our area have businesses that are being affected by this,” the Pennington representative said.

“Multiple people in my area have gone past the tower at different days and times, and no one is ever there. It is just all locked up with a sign saying no entry due to legal matters.”

The sign also suggested that people should call Rebecca Ndlovu regarding the legal matter, and included her phone number.

The Pennington resident lamented that since Vodacom had stopped responding to them about the issue, the operator seemed to have given up on providing services to the community.

“We just want our signal back so that we can work and carry on with our lives,” she said.

MyBroadband received Pennington’s plea on the morning of 4 October and immediately tried to call Ndlovu.

She did not answer her phone or respond to our voicemails.

However, Vodacom and Rain quickly responded to requests for comment.

“Vodacom has been in negotiations with the landlord where our base station site is situated in Pennington,” a spokesperson for the mobile operator revealed.

“As a result, we have not been able to provide connectivity to the community since last week.”

Vodacom said the matter was resolved by the afternoon of 4 October 2022.

“Our technicians are in the process of restoring connectivity in the area,” the spokesperson said.

“We would like to apologise to our affected customers for the inconvenience caused.”

Asked what the nature of the dispute with the landlord was, Vodacom declined to provide details.

“We believe there’s a contractual dispute between the current and former landlord, and only the current landlord can provide you with more information.”

It did not identify either landlord.

Rain said it proactively notified affected customers about the network outage in Pennington.

“Our service provider has been able to resolve the matter with the landlord, and the site is back on air.”

MyBroadband called Ndlovu again on Thursday, and this time she answered the call.

However, she declined to comment on the dispute that left members of a community without cellphone signal for nearly two weeks.

Somewhat contemptuously, Ndlovu’s number starts with a Vodacom dialling code.