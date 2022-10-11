Vodacom and Amazon launch Prime Video Mobile Edition in South Africa

Vodacom has announced the launch of Prime Video Mobile Edition, a cheaper, smartphone-focused variant of Amazon’s video streaming service.

Subscriptions are available for R29 per month. Vodacom also offers a package for R59 per month that includes 3GB of video data.

It is open to all Vodacom subscribers, prepaid and contract.

“Vodacom is the first telecommunications company in Africa to offer Prime Video Mobile Edition,” the company stated.

Amazon’s support pages for Prime Video Mobile Edition state that it is a single-device, mobile-only plan available only in selected countries through external partners.

“Customers with a subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition can only stream Prime Video content in standard definition, using the Prime Video app on Android or iOS,” Amazon explains.

“With Prime Video Mobile Edition, customers benefit from Prime Video’s full catalogue of thousands of movies and TV series… on a single mobile device,” said Vodacom.

“The Prime Video app allows for streaming and downloading of content in standard definition.”

New subscribers receive a 30-day trial for Prime Video Mobile Edition with 10GB of data for the month.

Vodacom customers can activate one Prime Video or Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription per number.

Vodacom also lets customers sign up for the standard Amazon Prime Video service at R79 per month and add it to their bill. New subscribers can get a three-month trial.

“Research has shown that OTT streaming in the sub-Saharan Africa region continues to grow rapidly, with around 30% more subscribers between 2020 and 2021,” said Vodacom South Africa consumer business chief Jorge Mendes.

“With that said, we strive to forge partnerships with the best streaming services to ensure customers enjoy a variety of subscription packages.”

