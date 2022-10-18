MTN dominates mobile customer satisfaction ratings in South Africa

New research by Analytico reveals that MTN continues to lead mobile customer satisfaction ratings in South Africa, while Vodacom and Telkom hold second and third place, respectively.

The mobile customer satisfaction rating report is based on MyBroadband’s speed test app data between 1 July and 31 September 2022.

The rankings are based on thousands of individual customer satisfaction ratings from mobile users across South Africa, which are submitted after completing a speed test on MyBroadband’s app.

These ratings give a good overview of which operators have the happiest customers and which should improve.

Notably, satisfaction ratings increased across the board — although only slightly for some.

MTN achieved the highest rating during the third quarter of 2022 with a score of 87.3% — up from 84.4% as of 31 August.

At the same time, Vodacom’s customer satisfaction rating increased slightly from 71.9% to 72.6%, while Telkom’s rating jump was the lowest rising by 0.2% from 71.7% to 71.9%.

Rain saw its score increase significantly from 56.5% to 68.8% by the end of September.

It was the biggest climber across the board and relegated Cell C to last place.

This is despite Cell C’s customer satisfaction increasing — although not as sharply as Rain’s — from 58.6% to 59.3%.

It should be noted that Rain’s ratings are only for its 4G mobile network and do not include 5G results, as its 5G services are only offered as a fixed broadband service.

The customer satisfaction ratings generally align with the results of recent Analytico 4G and 5G network performance data — the only exception being Cell C and Rain’s relative positions.

Analytico’s 4G network analysis revealed that MTN has the highest average 4G speeds in South Africa, followed by Vodacom, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain — and by some margin.

MTN recorded an average download speed of 57.24Mbps — 17.45Mbps higher than the runner-up, Vodacom.

Vodacom, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain achieved average download speeds of 39.79Mbps, 23.80Mbps, 14.49Mbps, and 11.23Mbps, respectively.

The 5G network performance analysis revealed that MTN not only has superior average download speeds to Vodacom but also offers better coverage.

MTN achieved an average download speed of 233.32Mbps on its 5G network, while Vodacom recorded an average download speed of 176.27Mbps.

MTN 5G is available in parts of all nine provinces in the country, while Vodacom was absent from one.

Vodacom had no 5G coverage in the North West, while MTN 5G was available in Potchefstroom, Rustenburg, Klerksdorp, and Hartbeespoort.

It has since beefed up its coverage, extending its 5G network into all nine provinces of South Africa.

The only area where Vodacom one-upped MTN was around Mbombela in Mpumalanga and on the edge of the Kruger National Park near Skukuza.

The table below shows the customer satisfaction ratings for MTN, Vodacom, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain.

Mobile Data Customer Satisfaction Ratings Network Operator Rating MTN 87.3% Vodacom 72.6% Telkom 71.9% Rain 68.8% Cell C 59.3%

