MTN’s big three-phase plan to tackle load-shedding

MTN says it has made good progress in implementing a network resilience plan to mitigate the impact of persistent power cuts.

In its quarterly results for 1 July to 30 September 2022, the mobile network operator said constant load-shedding affects network availability and operations.

“We have implemented phases 1 and 2 of the three-phase plan and anticipate completing phase 3 by the end of Q2 2023,” MTN stated.

South Africa was hit with stage 6 load-shedding in June and September, draining backup batteries and causing network congestion and temporary outages as power cuts rolled through neighbourhoods.

MTN said at the time that it had managed to keep its network stable because it had spent billions on batteries.

However, stage 5 and stage 6 load-shedding makes it impossible to charge batteries to full capacity.

MTN corporate affairs executive Jacqui O’Sullivan explained that the batteries need 12 to 18 hours to recharge and provide 6 to 12 hours of capacity, depending on the site.

During stage 5 and stage 6 load-shedding, electricity from the grid isn’t available for long enough between power cuts for the batteries to recharge.

To address this challenge, MTN procured “backups for the backup”, deploying over 2,000 generators to keep its towers online when the batteries die.

This included mobile generator teams that it moved between areas as needed.

During stage 5 and stage 6 load-shedding, O’Sullivan said MTN consumes around 450,000 litres of fuel per month.

A MyBroadband analysis in September showed that load-shedding dramatically affected network performance in South Africa, though MTN seemed to fair better than its rivals.

MTN said load-shedding impacted its financial performance in South Africa, with service revenues only growing 3.5%.

“As anticipated, the consumer prepaid business remained strained, with service revenue growth of 0.4% YoY and –1.2% for Q3 YoY as consumers felt the impact of economic pressure and job losses,” MTN stated.

“This was further exacerbated by persistent load-shedding, which had a significant impact on voice.”

As part of its plan to tackle load-shedding, MTN announced a “crowd-sourcing” campaign in June, inviting small businesses with generators to become potential suppliers.

Suppliers would be subject to streamlined governance and procurement protocols, and the minimum specification for generators included:

40kVA, petrol or diesel

100 litres minimum capacity tank

Maximum noise level: 65dB

Trailing cable: 10m

DIN 16 male plug

In October, MTN appointed 24Solutions and SAMO Engineering as supply partners to provide additional generator capacity under this initiative.