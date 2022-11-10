ISP plans for Cell C LTE — Cybersmart and RSAWeb aren’t interested

South African Internet service providers (ISPs) Cybersmart and RSAWeb aren’t interested in reselling Cell C’s fixed-LTE products, the companies told MyBroadband.

However, their reasoning is different, with one focusing on its fibre products over fixed-LTE and the other choosing to remain with its existing fixed-LTE wholesaler.

We asked several Internet service providers if they intend to resell Cell C’s fixed-LTE products.

Cybersmart told MyBroadband that LTE services are not its priority, with the ISP instead focusing on its fibre network.

“We do use LTE services but only as a backup to fibre. It costs a lot to support LTE, and the margins are low,” it said.

“We also have a price squeeze between Cell C retail and our wholesale.”

RSAWeb said it doesn’t have any imminent plans to resell Cell C LTE, with its focus being on its existing fixed-LTE products from MTN.

MyBroadband also asked Afrihost, Supersonic, Webafrica, Mweb, and Vox Telecom, but they had not answered our questions before publication.

Cell C recently relaunched its wholesale fixed-LTE products.

The operator said its fixed-LTE product is available to ISPs and resellers that sell to the consumer, small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), and the enterprise markets.

Cell C said SMEs are crucial to helping develop the South African economy and alleviate unemployment.

“Therefore, they need to be empowered with the necessary resources and digital solutions to support the growth of their businesses,” it stated.

Cell C said the benefits of its fixed-LTE product include:

No out-of-bundle or day-night rates

Volume-based wholesale rates

A partner migration plan that lets ISPs benefit from discounts after establishing a base

The operator also said it would offer value-added services like E-RICA.

MyBroadband first reported Cell C’s plans to relaunch its wholesale fixed-LTE products in August 2022.

The mobile operator previously sold wholesale fixed-LTE services through Internet Solutions, which in turn was wholesaling the service to retail ISPs.

Cell C exited the wholesale fixed-LTE sector in August 2019. Internet Solutions has also since been absorbed into Dimension Data.

Cell C explained at the time that its wholesale fixed-LTE product was no longer feasible, and it decided to exit the sector after reviewing its product portfolio.

Notably, the news came after S&P Global downgraded Cell C’s status to “default” and the operator’s extension of its roaming agreement with MTN to help better its financial position.

Blue Label Telecoms completes Cell C restructure

In marketing material aimed at ISPs, Cell C mentioned that the relaunch of its wholesale fixed-LTE product formed part of its “journey of change”.

“Cell C, as part of its journey of change, has introduced its new Fixed LTE product to create new opportunities for business partners,” it said.

This aligns with the turnaround strategy the operator embarked on after it recorded an after-tax net loss of R8.03 billion for the year ended 31 May 2019.

The turnaround project involved Blue Label Telecoms’ restructuring of Cell C’s balance sheet, which it completed in September 2022.

Blue Label Telecoms said it had signed binding long-form agreements with Cell C and various financial stakeholders.

It also involved Cell C halting all investment into its own radio network.

Instead, it has a roaming agreement with Vodacom for its contract subscribers, while MTN builds and manages a virtual radio access network for Cell C’s prepaid customers.

Cell C has not yet clarified whether fixed LTE subscribers will be on Vodacom, MTN, or a combination of the two based on whether they are on a postpaid or prepaid package.

