Why SMS won’t die in South Africa

SMS won’t die in South Africa as the technology is universally supported and often used as a fallback messaging channel for devices that don’t support technologies like Rich Communication Services (RCS).

Google created RCS messaging to offer non-Apple phone users a competitive alternative to iMessage, and it is often described as the next evolution of SMS.

However, Telkom told MyBroadband that it doesn’t see RCS eliminating SMS entirely, as the newer technology uses data to send and receive messages.

“We believe that SMS will continue to be the fallback messaging channel for devices that do not support [over-the-top] services like RCS, and SMS does not require one to have data to receive a message,” it said.

“We might see a decline in SMS usage if all operators and OEM supported RCS and customers start using RCS as a messaging channel of choice.”

Cell C said it doesn’t believe RCS messaging will reach the same adoption levels as SMS.

“SMS is a universally supported, ubiquitous messaging technology, working across every GSM mobile device — handset, tablet, router, IoT etc.,” it said.

“While RCS is often described as the next evolution of SMS, the large volume of active legacy devices coupled with the lack of support of RCS across other major ecosystems (like Apple) means that it is unlikely it will reach the same adoption levels as SMS.”

Messaging apps like WhatsApp continue to dominate

MTN corporate affairs and sustainability head Jacqui O’Sullivan said the mobile operator had noticed a decline in SMS usage in recent years but added that it is likely due to over-the-top (OTT) platforms like WhatsApp.

“This can be attributed to the introduction of data-based messaging applications,” O’Sullivan said.

“Despite the growth in these data-based messaging applications, SMS is still used by many consumers and contributes a good portion to the revenue of MTN.”

Cell C believes peer-to-peer messaging will be dominated by major OTT messaging providers, like WhatsApp.

“We believe that this trend will continue as legacy devices are retired and mobile data usage becomes pervasive,” it said.

“The long-term future of SMS is uncertain as newer technologies replace many of the existing SMS applications.”

Telkom doesn’t believe that RCS will replace SMS as it is an Android-based technology, and it says the operating system has lost the dominance it found after the fall of Blackberry and Blackberry Messenger.

“The SA device market is now split with Apple iOS, Huawei HarmonyOS and other OEMs which do not currently support RCS,” it said.

StatCounter GlobalStats shows that Android has a 66.11% market share in South Africa, while iOS has a share of 13.66%.

A fair portion of Huawei smartphones in South Africa likely still run Android software. However, the versions they run might not support RCS by default.

Telkom added that businesses often favour SMS as all cellular devices can receive the messages.

“SMS, with its limitations, still remains the easy channel for both subscribers and businesses to use without worrying about whether the recipient has a compatible device or has data,” the operator said.

MyBroadband also asked Vodacom for comment, but it had not answered our questions before publication.

Now read: Telkom warns of massive drop in profits