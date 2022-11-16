Vodacom launches international roaming bundles

Vodacom has launched international roaming bundles to keep its customers connected in more than 200 destinations worldwide, with prices starting from R99 for 1GB of data.

Travelling Vodacom customers can choose between data-only bundles or a combination of voice minutes and data, all of which will be valid for seven days.

The Travel Data bundles come with 1GB and 5GB allocations, priced at R99 and R349, respectively.

Customers who want more than just data can opt for Vodacom’s All For You bundles, which add minutes alongside mobile data.

The “All For You” bundles offer a choice between 1GB of data bundled with 100 minutes and 5GB with 200 minutes, priced at R199 and R549, respectively.

Both the “Travel Data” and “All For You” bundles are available to all Vodacom prepaid, top-up, and contract customers.

“Customers can use these bundles every day while roaming, and for peace of mind, they will receive an alert and usage notification informing them as they are about to reach their limit,” Vodacom said.

The mobile operator’s customers can access the bundles through the My Vodacom App under the “My Account” tab or by using the USSD string *135*130#.

Vodacom provides more details about the Travel Data bundles, including in which countries they are available on its website.

