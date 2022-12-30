Mobile virtual network operator data network speeds in South Africa

New research from Analytico shows that the average download speed for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) on Cell C’s network is between 11Mbps and 13Mbps.

The analysis considered network tests conducted on MyBroadband’s speed test app for Android throughout 2022.

MVNOs offer alternatives to buying cellular services from large carriers like Vodacom and MTN, while still using the bigger networks’ excellent infrastructure for coverage.

Several South African banks, retailers, and Internet providers offer MVNO services ranging from prepaid airtime and data to device contracts.

BMIT’s 2022 MVNO Report predicted that these virtual operators would double their mobile services market share within the next 2–3 years.

Industry participants expect around 10% to 12% of mobile subscribers to be with an MVNO, BMIT reported.

BMIT said that although MVNOs still represent a relatively thin slice of the market, the entry of large, mass-market players is significant.

BMIT CEO Christopher Geerdts believes the timing is right for MVNOs, even as the economy falters, because a range of growth drivers have now come together.

He said large banks and retailers, with their large subscriber bases and strong brand pull, have entered the market and introduced crossover products to add customer value.

“We live in exciting times, when financial operators are becoming lifestyle companies, retailers are becoming banks, and mobile operators are becoming digital technology companies,” Geerdts said.

Cell C is the most dominant provider to MVNOs in South Africa, having operated in the space for many years before MTN and Vodacom considered entering it.

MTN provides wholesale cellular services to players like Afrihost, Axxess, Pick n Pay, and The Foschini Group.

Vodacom has yet to launch an MVNO on its platform, saying in November that it is in talks with companies that want to launch services on its mobile network.

Although Cell C is a major MVNO wholesale services provider, much of its cellular coverage now comes from Vodacom and MTN.

Cell C is divesting from its radio access network infrastructure and outsourcing its network coverage to Vodacom and MTN.

In September, Cell C revealed that it had completely migrated in six provinces, with the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Gauteng outstanding.

Cell C chief financial officer Lerato Pule said their Western Cape migration was 88% complete, KwaZulu-Natal 57%, and Gauteng 33%.

The following table summarises Analytico’s findings for the average download speed, upload speed, and latency of seven MVNOs operating on Cell C’s network.

It should be noted that since the tests were crowdsourced, they were not always geographically representative.

For this reason, the results are not ranked and should be seen as an indication of average performance rather than a comparison.