South Africa’s top MVNOs

While most South Africans use the country’s major mobile networks — Cell C, MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom — for their cellular needs, they can also choose from a range of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

While MVNOs still leverage the network infrastructure of these operators, they offer South Africans the option of not having to deal with larger carriers.

Several South African banks, retailers, and Internet service providers, including FNB, Mr Price, The Foschini Group, Afrihost, and Axxess, offer MVNO products.

It should be noted that most MVNOs in South Africa favour Cell C’s network. However, the list of those on MTN’s platform continues to grow.

MyBroadband found ten of the best MVNOs operating in South Africa for those looking for an alternative to dealing with larger carriers. They are listed below.

Afrihost Air Mobile

Afrihost launched its mobile product in mid-2013, with subscribers able to pay R145 for 5GB of mobile data without needing to commit to a years-long contract.

It uses MTN’s network infrastructure for its MVNO offerings.

It changed its name from Afrihost Mobile to Air Mobile in May 2019 and started offering its customers 1GB of free monthly data with their products.

In December 2021, Afrihost announced that it had slashed its Air Mobile data prices and expanded its range of large data bundles.

Existing subscribers saw their data allocation increase by at least double in addition to receiving the reduced pricing.

Its customers can choose from bundles with prices ranging from R10 for 100MB to R1,000 for 100GB.

Axxess Mobile

Axxess offers prepaid data bundles using MTN’s network infrastructure. Its smallest bundle costs R66 and provides a data allocation of 2.5GB.

Its data allocations are typically larger than other MVNOs (except for its parent company Afrihost), with its biggest bundle offering being 50GB for R499.

Axxess’s MVNO service has a 90-day data rollover, meaning its bundles won’t expire for up to three months if not depleted. It charges R39 per GB for top-ups.

Capitec Mobile

Capitec launched its MVNO — Capitec Connect — in September 2022.

The MVNO runs on Cell C’s platform, and Capitec said its mobile products would disrupt the South African prepaid market due to its affordable airtime and data that doesn’t expire.

The only catch is that the SIM has to be used at least once every six months.

Capitec Connect offers 100MB of data for R4.50 and 1GB for R45.

It should be noted that while the flat rate of R0.045 per MB makes its smaller bundles more affordable than other MVNOs, its prices for larger data allocations are often higher than most.

FNB Connect

FNB launched its Connect products in June 2015, using Cell C’s network infrastructure to provide connectivity to its subscribers.

It initially charged R145 for 1GB of data but has since drastically reduced its prices. FNB Connect customers now pay R59 for a 1GB bundle.

As of 31 March 2022, FNB Connect had 878,000 active SIM cards on its network.

It provides its subscribers with a choice of lifestyle or data-only contract plans. Its lifestyle plans provide minutes, data, and text messages.

The MVNO recently told MyBroadband that it would monitor its customers’ usage and add new and refreshed offers as subscriber needs change.

During the 2021/22 financial year, FNB Connect allocated around R278 million in data and minutes to its subscribers through its Connect Free Data and Voice programme.

Me & You Mobile

Me & You Mobile launched in South Africa in 2015, offering various prepaid products, including data, WhatsApp, and voice minute and SMS bundles.

The MVNO runs on Cell C’s network infrastructure and offers prepaid products valid for up to a month. Allocations don’t roll over at the end of the month.

South Africans that opt for Me & You Mobile as their provider can choose between a physical SIM card or an eSIM.

Fees include R29 to activate and R80 to deliver a physical SIM or R2 if you opt for an eSIM.

Mr Price Mobile

Mr Price Mobile went live in South Africa in July 2014, with the MVNO using Cell C’s network to provide connectivity to its customers.

One of its notable offerings is a rewards programme that provides customers mobile data to the value of 50% of their monthly account spend and a 500MB WhatsApp bundle, provided they recharge with R50 or more during the period.

Mr Price Mobile’s data pricing ranges from R5 for 30MB to R89 for 1GB. Its data bundles are valid for 30 days.

PnP Mobile

South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay launched its MVNO in November 2020 — the first to use MTN’s network after Afrihost and sister company Axxess.

It offers customers various prepaid services, including voice, data, and SMS.

PnP Mobile customers can link their Smart Shopper Card to their account to unlock the MVNO’s reward programme.

These customers can earn instant data on their in-store purchases, including at Pick n Pay, Pick n Pay Liquor, and Pick n Pay Clothing.

Shoprite K’nect

Shoprite K’nect Mobile launched in early 2021, offering flat voice and data rates. K’nect Mobile runs on Cell C, with physical infrastructure provided by MTN.

The MVNO’s bundles last for two months, and Shoprite says it includes flat data and call rates to avoid the need for complicated tiers.

New customers will receive 100MB of free data for three months, and Shoprite K’nect subscribers can earn free airtime and data through qualifying purchases made at Shoprite, Checkers, and Usave.

Standard Bank Mobile

Standard Bank Mobile uses Cell C’s network to provide MVNO products available exclusively to its banking customers.

It launched in November 2018 and includes the unique feature of allowing customers to convert their banking fees into airtime or data.

The bank previously told MyBroadband that the initiative had allocated more than R200 million worth of airtime and data to its clients.

Standard Bank Mobile also said it has a lot planned for 2023, including introducing a redemption capability for UCount Rewards points on Standard Bank Mobile contracts.

TFG Connect

The Foschini Group (TFG) launched its MVNO — TFG Connect — in September 2022, using MTN’s network to provide customers with a range of prepaid and “Pay Monthly” products.

Airtime top-ups can be done in-store, on the TFG Connect website, or via USSD. Alternatively, customers can recharge via USSD to be billed through their TFG Money account.

TFG Connect SIM cards are automatically linked to the customer’s TFG Money account, allowing them to top up using their account credit — in-store and via USSD.

Regarding data, TFG Connect’s pricing ranges from R20 for 100MB to R299 for 3GB.

