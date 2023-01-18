Telkom announces MVNO platform plans

Telkom will launch a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) platform later this year, the company announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The platform will enable MVNO partnerships on its network, Telkom said.

“Telkom has leveraged its extensive network footprint across South Africa to offer MVNOs the opportunity to provide quality services over its network — thereby enhancing the much-needed competition in the telecoms space,” it said.

“We believe that such partnerships will help create jobs, create a path into the industry for smaller players, and ultimately contribute to the growth of our digital economy,” said Telkom consumer and small business CEO Lunga Siyo.

“Telkom is committed to ensuring that MVNOs providing services over its network are sustainable,” he said.

Telkom said its MVNO plans align with spectrum license requirements set by industry regulator Icasa to benefit historically disadvantaged groups.

It plans to take a considered approach to support commercially viable MNO-MVNO partnerships, stated Telkom.

“We aim to have our first MVNO go live this year,” Siyo said.

“Through the launch of MVNO partnerships, we look forward to unlocking greater competition in the sector and helping emerging MVNOs provide value for their customers.”

