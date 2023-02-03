Cell C nailed after agents allegedly refuse to sell advertised deal

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ruled against Cell C regarding a complaint submitted over a misleading SIM-only month-to-month data and voice contract advert.

The complaint was brought to the ARB after a prospective customer tried to sign up for the R99 per month deal, and in-store and call centre staff told her it was unavailable.

The advertisement — included below — showed three SIM-only data and voice deals with prices ranging from R49 to R149 a month on a month-to-month basis.

“The complainant submitted that she wanted to sign up for the advertised data and voice month-to-month contract, SIM-only, R99 deal,” the ARB ruling reads.

“However, she was informed at one of the advertiser’s stores, and through a telephonic communication with an agent in the Advertiser’s upgrade department, that the advertised month-to-month deals were not available.”

Given the opportunity to respond, Cell C noted that it is not a member of the ARB and, therefore, did not submit a response to the complaint.

“The advertiser further added that it does not submit to the ARB’s authority and jurisdiction,” the ARB ruling reads.

As a result, the ARB ruled on the complaint for its members’ guidance using the information the complainant provided.

The regulator considered the complaint in terms of the misleading claims and non-availability of advertised products clauses of the Code of Advertising Practice — clause 4.2.1 of section II and clause 16 of section III.

Clause 4.2.1 of section II warns advertisers against using commercials that contain any statement or visual representation, which directly or by omission, ambiguity or exaggerated claim, will likely mislead the consumer.

Clause 16 of section II states that advertisers mustn’t submit adverts for publication without reasonable grounds for believing it can supply the demand created by the ad.

“In particular, no attempt should be made to use the advertising of unavailable or non-existent products as a means of assessing likely public demand,” the ARB said.

It noted that the advertisement included both Smartdata (data-only) and Pinnacle (data, minutes, and voice) deals.

However, the complainant said she was told that none of the advertised month-to-month deals was available.

The ARB noted that there could be a reasonable explanation for the unavailability of the deals.

However, as Cell C didn’t respond, the ARB directorate said it was forced to conclude that Cell C is promoting unavailable contracts.

Based on the information provided to the ARB, it ruled that the claims in the advertisement relating to both the Smartdata and Pinnacle deals are misleading, as “the promoted deals are ex facie unavailable”.

“Members of the ARB are advised not to accept any advertisement from the Advertiser bearing the above claims,” the ARB’s sanction against ARB reads.

Cell C’s chief legal officer Zahir Williams told MyBroadband that it will continue to run the advertisement, adding that the deals are still available online and in-store.

“In this instance, the customer did not contact Cell C or refer a complaint to ICASA. The complaint is not substantiated as Cell C currently retails the offer in question, which is available online and at select stores,” Williams said.

“Cell C is therefore not misleading any customer with this offer, which will continue to be advertised in store until 13 Feb.”

Williams noted that Cell C is not a member of the ARB and is therefore not obligated to participate in its complaints processes.

“Customers with complaints are encouraged to engage with our customer care team and also have the option of lodging complaints with ICASA,” he added.

