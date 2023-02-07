Uncapped 4G showdown — prices from R265

The cheapest uncapped 4G package available in South Africa is Rain’s 19-hours Unlimited off-peak plan for R265 a month, a MyBroadband analysis has revealed.

However, while Rain’s package is capped during peak hours, there are several other options with speeds of up to 50Mbps and no time-based limits for under R350 a month.

MyBroadband compared the pricing of several uncapped LTE products available in South Africa for service providers, including Rain, Axxess, Afrihost, MTN, Telkom, and Supersonic.

As mentioned, Rain’s 19-hour off-peak package is the cheapest at R265 per month. However, customers will pay R50 per GB to use the connection between 18:00 and 23:00.

Axxess’s MTN Uncapped LTE packages offer speeds of 10Mbps to 200Mbps, with prices ranging from R299 to R779 a month. Its Telkom-based 4G packages offer speeds of 10Mbps to 20Mbps, with prices ranging from R299 to R695 per month.

However, it should be noted that Axxess is running a promotion on its 10Mbps uncapped Telkom package that will see customers pay R299 a month for the first two months and R599 a month after that.

We have excluded Vodacom from the uncapped 4G price comparison as it hard caps its packages once a certain threshold is met.

The company previously told MyBroadband that it implements a hard lock on its “uncapped” 5G home packages to protect its network and ensure that all its customers receive “the best quality connectivity”.

While the hard caps initially only applied to its 5G home products, Vodacom informed its subscribers that effective from 15 February 2023, “all new and existing uncapped Home Internet customers will be subject to a hard lock”. This includes its LTE Home Internet products.

After media backlash, Vodacom backtracked on using the term “uncapped” to describe these products.

It announced it would discontinue all its uncapped products and replace them with high-cap metered packages.

The table below summarises the pricing, features, and fair usage policies of uncapped LTE products available in South Africa.

Uncapped 4G packages Package Speed limits Fair use policy Price Rain 19-hours Unlimited off-peak No limit Capped during peaked times (18:00 to 23:00)

R50 per GB during peak

Uncapped from 23:01 to 17:59 R265 Axxess MTN 20Mbps uncapped LTE Up to 20Mbps 50GB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter R299 Axxess Telkom 10Mbps uncapped LTE Up to 10Mbps 500GB monthly threshold, thereafter 50GB at 4Mbps, then 2Mbps R299* Axxess MTN 50Mbps uncapped LTE Up to 50Mbps 100GB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter R349 Telkom Unlimited off-peak Up to 10Mbps Capped from 19:00 to 24:00

Uncapped from 00:00 to 19:00

Monthly threshold of 350GB, then 50GB at 4Mbps, 2Mbps thereafter R349 x 12 MyMTN Home 10Mbps uncapped 4G Up to 10Mbps 400GB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter R349 x 24 Telkom 10Mbps all-hours uncapped Up to 10Mbs 500GB monthly threshold, then 50GB at 4Mbps, 2Mbps thereafter R449 x 12 Rain Unlimited 4G any-device Up to 10Mbps None R499 Axxess Telkom off-peak uncapped LTE Up to 10Mbps 350GB monthly threshold, then 50GB at 4Mbps, 2Mbps thereafter R495 Supersonic MTN 10Mbps Home fixed-LTE Up to 10Mbps 400GB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter R499 Axxess MTN 100Mbps uncapped LTE Up to 100Mbps 400GB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter R549 Afrihost Telkom uncapped LTE 10Mbps Up to 10Mbps 500GB monthly threshold, then 50GB at 4Mbps, 2Mbps thereafter R597 Telkom 20Mbps all-hours uncapped Up to 20Mbps 600GB monthly threshold, then 50GB at 4Mbps, 2Mbps thereafter R599 x 12 MyMTN Home 20Mbps uncapped 4G Up to 20Mbps 600GB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter R649 x 24 Axxess Telkom 20Mbps uncapped LTE Up to 20Mbps 600GB monthly threshold, then 50GB at 4Mbps, 2Mbps thereafter R695 Axxess MTN 200Mbps uncapped LTE Up to 200Mbps 650GB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter R749 Axxess MTN uncapped LTE Pro Best-effort speeds 1TB threshold (if required**) — 1Mbps thereafter R779 Telkom Smartbroadband wireless prepaid unlimited all-hours Up to 10Mbps 250GB monthly threshold, then 50GB at 4Mbps, 2Mbps thereafter R849 Supersonic MTN 20Mbps Home fixed-LTE Up to 20Mbps 1TB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter R899 Afrihost MTN Pure LTE uncapped Up to 150Mbps 1TB monthly threshold — 1Mbps thereafter R949 Afrihost Telkom uncapped LTE 20Mbps Up to 20Mbps 600GB monthly threshold, then 50GB at 4Mbps, 2Mbps thereafter R997 * Axxess is currently running a promotion on its 10Mbps uncapped Telkom package at a reduced price of R299 per month for two months. After that customers will be charged R599 a month ** Axxess’ top-tier MTN uncapped LTE Pro package specifies that “Axxess reserves the right to manage users should it be required (1000GB Limit)”.

