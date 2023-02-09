South Africa’s top MVNOs

Mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) offer South Africans an alternative to the country’s mobile operators — MTN, Vodacom, Cell C, and Telkom.

An MVNO is a company that doesn’t own a mobile spectrum licence but sells cellular services under its brand name using the network infrastructure of a licenced mobile operator.

Most of South Africa’s MVNOs use Cell C’s network, while some leverage MTN’s infrastructure.

However, this could soon change, with Telkom announcing plans to launch an MVNO platform later this year.

As they don’t have to pay for expensive network infrastructure, MVNOs can often offer voice, data, and SMS bundles at lower prices than major mobile operators.

They also often feature rewards programmes for subscribers. For instance, FNB Connect offers its subscribers free voice minutes, SMS messages, and data bundles based on their eBucks level.

Five of the longest-standing and best MVNOs available to South African residents are listed below.

FNB Connect

First National Bank (FNB) has offered MVNO services in South Africa since June 2015, using Cell C’s network infrastructure and platform.

FNB customers got 50MB of free data every month when it first launched.

Nowadays, FNB customers get free allocations of voice minutes, SMS messages, and data based on their eBucks level, as shown below:

Level 1 — 200MB data, 30 minutes, 30SMSs

Level 2 — 400MB data, 30 minutes, 30SMSs

Level 3 — 600MB data, 30 minutes, 30SMSs

Level 4 — 800MB data, 30 minutes, 30SMSs

Level 5 — 1GB data, 30 minutes, 30SMSs

Those who spend R100 or more on a monthly subscription, bundle, or airtime are rewarded with double the free data allocation.

The MVNO’s 30-day prepaid data bundle pricing ranges from R39 for 500MB to R699 for 20GB.

As of 31 March 2022, FNB Connect had 878,000 active SIM cards on its network.

During the 2021/22 financial year, FNB Connect rewarded its subscribers with R278 million in data and minutes through its Connect Free Data and Voice programme.

Standard Bank Mobile

Standard Bank Mobile uses Cell C’s network to provide MVNO products available exclusively to its banking customers. It has been in operation since November 2018.

One notable benefit of Standard Bank Mobile is converting banking fees into airtime or data.

It also gives UCount rewards members data based on their UCount tier:

Tier 1 — 50MB free data

Tier 2 — 100MB free data

Tier 3 — 500MB free data

Tier 4 — 1GB free data

Tier 5 — 2GB free data

The bank previously told MyBroadband that the initiative had allocated more than R200 million worth of airtime and data to its clients.

Standard Bank Mobile’s 30-day prepaid data prices range from R9 for 50MB to R399 for 10GB. It also offers bundles that never expire with prices from R85 for 300MB to R779 for 10GB.

The MVNO told MyBroadband that it has a lot planned for 2023, including introducing a redemption capability for UCount Rewards points on Standard Bank Mobile contracts.

PnP Mobile

Pick n Pay — one of South Africa’s retail giants — has operated its MVNO, PnP Mobile, since November 2020, using MTN’s network infrastructure to provide the service.

It offers customers various prepaid services, including voice, data, and SMS.

PnP Mobile customers can link their Smart Shopper Card to their account to access the MVNO’s rewards programme and receive data on their in-store purchases.

“All you have to do is RICA your SIM, link your Smart Shopper card and spend R50 or more on your PnP Mobile SIM in a 30-day period,” the product page reads.

Instant data rewards apply to in-store purchases from Pick n Pay, Pick n Pay Liquor, and Pick n Pay Clothing.

Mr Price Mobile

Mr Price launched its MVNO in July 2014 — Mr Price Mobile — using Cell C’s network infrastructure to provide connectivity to its customers.

The MVNO rewards customers for shopping in-store and recharging their accounts by giving them mobile data to the value of 50% of their monthly account spend and a 500MB WhatsApp-only data bundle.

Mr Price Mobile’s data pricing ranges from R5 for 30MB to R89 for 1GB. Its data bundles are valid for 30 days. Mr Price Mobile also offers dedicated WhatsApp data bundles priced at R12, R20, and R30 for 250MB, 500MB, and 1GB of data, respectively.

Afrihost Air Mobile

Afrihost launched its mobile product in mid-2013, allowing subscribers to get 5GB of mobile data for R145 without needing to commit to a years-long contract.

Other than PnP Mobile, it is the only MVNO listed that uses MTN’s network infrastructure.

The MVNO rebranded from Afrihost Mobile to Air Mobile in mid-2019 and gave its customers the added benefit of 1GB of free monthly data with their products.

Afrihost slashed its data prices in December 2021 and added new data allocations to its bundle offerings.

Afrihost Air Mobile customers can choose from bundles ranging from R10 for 100MB to R1,000 for 100GB.