MTN contract price hikes — All the details

MTN has published a complete list of the pricing changes for subscription fees on mobile contracts.

The mobile network operator recently announced it would hike these prices by an average of 5.1% from 1 April 2023.

The most significant increases are on the Mega Gigs XS and Mega Talk XS products, which are each going up by R10.00 — or 7.4%.

Other packages with hikes over 7% include Mega Gigs L, Mega Talk L, Mega Flex R65, MTNChoice 8GB, and Made for Me XS.

On the flip side, four plans will see their subscription fees reduced.

The prices of the TopUp variants of Mega Gigs XS and Mega Talk XS will be reduced by R10 — or 6.5%.

The TopUp versions of Mega Gigs S and Mega Talk S will also be slashed by R10, working out to a 4.4% reduction.

Regarding per-minute voice call rates, many plans — like the MTN Sky and MTNChoice ranges — will have no price changes.

But hikes on other packages will start from 4.2% and go as high as 7.6%.

The latter will apply to the MegaTalk M, MegaTalk M TopUp, and Made for Me M products.

2022 price hike furore

In 2022, MTN upset many of its contract customers after it effectively increased the prices of products by over 20%.

Although the operator said tariffs would be increased by an average of 5%, it neglected to mention that this increase would apply to the undisclosed “base price” of products.

MTN calculated the prices customers pay by subtracting a set discount from the base price. These discounts were often substantial.

However, while increases were applied to the base price, they were not applied to discounts.

When applying the stated 5% increase to the base price of packages and deducting the same discount as before, the effective price increases could go up by much more than 5%.

For example, a MyMTN Choice 30GB package came with a base price of R1,299 and discounted price of R299, for a total discount of R1,000.

Following the price changes, its base price was increased to R1,365, but the discount remained the same.

That meant the customer would be paying R365 instead of R299, working out to an increase of 28%.

Following an outcry from affected customers, MTN adjusted its approach and applied the increase to discounts too.

The table below summarises the changes in subscription fees and voice call rates on MTN mobile contracts from 1 April 2023.

MTN contract subscription fees — Effective 1 April 2023 Subscription fee per month Local voice call rate Consumer contract price plan New Change % increase/

decrease New Change % increase/

decrease MyMTN Sky Bronze R889.00 R50.00 6.0% R0.50 R0.00 0.0% MyMTN Sky Bronze TopUp R889.00 R30.00 3.5% R0.50 R0.00 0.0% MyMTN Sky Silver R1,099.00 R50.00 4.8% R0.50 R0.00 0.0% MyMTN Sky Silver TopUp R1,099.00 R30.00 2.8% R0.50 R0.00 0.0% MTN Sky R1,099.00 R50.00 4.8% R0.50 R0.00 0.0% MyMTN Sky Gold R1,649.00 R74.00 4.7% R0.50 R0.00 0.0% MyMTN Sky Gold TopUp R1,649.00 R54.00 3.4% R0.50 R0.00 0.0% MyMTN Sky Platinum R2,199.00 R100.00 4.8% R0.50 R0.00 0.0% MyMTN Sky Platinum TopUp R2,199.00 R80.00 3.8% R0.50 R0.00 0.0% MTN Mega Gigs XS R145.00 R10.00 7.4% R1.05 R0.06 6.1% MTN Mega Gigs XS TopUp R145.00 (R10.00) -6.5% R1.05 R0.06 6.1% MTN Mega Gigs S R219.00 R10.00 4.8% R1.05 R0.06 6.1% MTN Mega Gigs S TopUp R219.00 (R10.00) -4.4% R1.05 R0.06 6.1% MTN Mega Gigs M R335.00 R20.00 6.3% R1.05 R0.06 6.1% MTN Mega Gigs M TopUp R335.00 R0.00 0.0% R1.05 R0.06 6.1% MTN Mega Gigs L R449.00 R30.00 7.2% R1.05 R0.06 6.1% MTN Mega Gigs L TopUp R449.00 R10.00 2.3% R1.05 R0.06 6.1% MTN Mega Gigs XL R649.00 R20.00 3.2% R1.05 R0.06 6.1% MTN Mega Gigs XL TopUp R649.00 R0.00 0.0% R1.05 R0.06 6.1% MTN Mega Talk XS R145.00 R10.00 7.4% R1.05 R0.06 6.1% MTN Mega Talk XS TopUp R145.00 (R10.00) -6.5% R1.05 R0.06 6.1% MTN Mega Talk S R219.00 R10.00 4.8% R0.95 R0.06 6.7% MTN Mega Talk S TopUp R219.00 (R10.00) -4.4% R0.95 R0.06 6.7% MTN Mega Talk M R335.00 R20.00 6.3% R0.85 R0.06 7.6% MTN Mega Talk M TopUp R335.00 R0.00 0.0% R0.85 R0.06 7.6% MTN Mega Talk L R449.00 R30.00 7.2% R0.69 R0.00 0.0% MTN Mega Talk L TopUp R449.00 R10.00 2.3% R0.69 R0.00 0.0% MTN Mega Talk XL R649.00 R20.00 3.2% R0.50 R0.00 0.0% MTN Mega Talk XL TopUp R649.00 R0.00 0.0% R0.50 R0.00 0.0% My MTN Mega Flex R65 R52.50 R3.50 7.1% R1.25 R0.05 4.2% My MTN Mega Flex R65 TopUp R70.00 R1.00 1.4% R1.25 R0.05 4.2% My MTN Mega Flex R135 R105.00 R6.00 6.1% R1.25 R0.05 4.2% My MTN Mega Flex R135 TopUp R125.00 R6.00 5.0% R1.25 R0.05 4.2% My MTN Mega Flex R230 R170.00 R11.00 6.9% R1.25 R0.05 4.2% My MTN Mega Flex R230 TopUp R190.00 R11.00 6.1% R1.25 R0.05 4.2% My MTN Mega Flex R370 R265.00 R16.00 6.4% R1.25 R0.05 4.2% My MTN Mega Flex R370 TopUp R285.00 R16.00 5.9% R1.25 R0.05 4.2% My MTNChoice 1GB R32.00 R2.00 6.7% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% My MTNChoice 1GB TopUp R53.00 R3.00 6.0% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% My MTNChoice 2GB R42.50 R2.50 6.3% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% My MTNChoice 2GB TopUp R64.00 R4.00 6.7% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% My MTNChoice 8GB R112.50 R7.50 7.1% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% My MTNChoice 8GB TopUp R132.50 R7.50 6.0% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% My MTNChoice 20GB R165.00 R10.00 6.5% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% My MTNChoice 20GB TopUp R185.00 R10.00 5.7% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% My MTNChoice 40GB R219.00 R10.00 4.8% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% My MTNChoice 40GB TopUp R239.00 R10.00 4.4% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% My MTNChoice 80GB R335.00 R20.00 6.3% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% My MTNChoice 80GB TopUp R349.00 R14.00 4.2% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% My MTNChoice 100GB R559.00 R34.00 6.5% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% My MTNChoice 100GB TopUp R579.00 R34.00 6.2% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% MTN Made For Home 150GB R319.00 R20.00 6.7% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% MTN Made For Home 220GB R419.00 R20.00 5.0% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% MTN Made For Home 400GB R739.00 R40.00 5.7% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% MTN Made For Home 1TB R1,449.00 R50.00 3.6% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% MyMTN Home Uncapped FLTE 10Mbps FUP 400GB 2Mbps R529.00 R30.00 6.0% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% MyMTN Home Uncapped FLTE 20Mbps FUP 600GB 4Mbps R739.00 R40.00 5.7% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% MyMTN Home Uncapped FLTE 30Mbps FUP 700GB 4Mbps R849.00 R50.00 6.3% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% MyMTN Home Uncapped 5G 30Mbps FUP 800GB 4Mbps R949.00 R50.00 5.6% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% MyMTN Home Uncapped 5G 50Mbps FUP 1TB 4Mbps R1,049.00 R50.00 5.0% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% MyMTN Home Uncapped 5G 100Mbps FUP 2TB 4Mbps R1,149.00 R50.00 4.5% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% My MTNChoice Flexi R30 R30.00 R0.00 0.0% R1.99 R0.09 4.7% My MTNChoice Flexi R55 R55.00 R0.00 0.0% R1.99 R0.09 4.7% My MTNChoice Flexi R60 R60.00 R0.00 0.0% R1.99 R0.09 4.7% My MTNChoice Flexi R110 R110.00 R0.00 0.0% R1.99 R0.09 4.7% My MTNChoice Flexi R120 R120.00 R0.00 0.0% R1.99 R0.09 4.7% My MTNChoice Flexi R200 R200.00 R0.00 0.0% R1.90 R0.09 5.0% My MTNChoice Flexi R220 R220.00 R0.00 0.0% R1.90 R0.09 5.0% My MTNChoice Flexi R350 R350.00 R0.00 0.0% R1.90 R0.09 5.0% MTN Made For Me XS R112.50 R7.50 7.1% R1.05 R0.06 6.1% MTN Made For Me S R219.00 R10.00 4.8% R1.05 R0.06 6.1% MTN Made For Me M R335.00 R20.00 6.3% R0.85 R0.06 7.6% MTN Made For Me L R499.00 R24.00 5.1% R0.69 R0.00 0.0% MTN Made For Me XL R779.00 R44.00 6.0% R0.50 R0.00 0.0% My MTNChoice Zero R0.00 R0.00 0.0% R1.90 R0.10 5.6% MyMTN Sky Zero R0.00 R0.00 0.0% R1.90 R0.10 5.6% MTN 50GB – Black Friday 2022 R209.00 R10.00 5.0% R1.99 R0.00 0.0% MTN 100GB – Black Friday 2022 R319.00 R20.00 6.7% 1.99 R0.00 0.0% MTN Sky Bronze – Black Friday 2022 R639.00 R40.00 6.7% 0.50 R0.00 0.0%

